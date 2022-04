We’ve got amazing news for all of you country music fans in the state of Texas. Morgan Wallen will be making a stop in Arlington as part of his Dangerous tour. 2022 just keeps getting better and better, doesn’t it? It was already slated to be a busy year for Morgan Wallen thanks to his Dangerous tour, and now it just got even busier. The fan-favorite country singer is set to perform at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on October 8, 2022. As it currently stands, opening for Wallen at the show will be HARDY, Mike Ryan, and Jake Worthington. You better believe this show will be an incredible one.

