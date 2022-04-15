ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Costa Mesa, CA

Man Convicted of Stabbing in Costa Mesa

By City News Service
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

SANTA ANA (CNS) - A 29-year-old man shot by Costa Mesa police responding to a violent robbery was convicted today of attempted voluntary manslaughter.

Gabriel Tamayopaniagua was charged last year with attempted murder, but jurors convicted him of a lesser charge. Jurors also found true a sentencing enhancement for the personal use of a deadly weapon and inflicting great bodily injury on the victim. Police responded to a call of a fight at a business in the 2200 block of Fairview Road about 4:45 a.m. March 11, police said. When the officers arrived a robbery was in process, they said.

A knife-wielding suspect was attacking a cashier when the shooting occurred, police said. The victim and Tamayopaniagua were taken to hospitals to be treated for their injuries, police said.

