Fayetteville, AR

LSU baseball drops Game 1 against Arkansas

By Kyle Richardson
 3 days ago
LSU strolled into Fayetteville, Arkansas, to face the No. 7 Arkansas Razorbacks coming off of a 4-0 week last week, and the question everyone had on their minds was whether the Tigers could keep it rolling.

Ma'Khail Hilliard got the start on the mound for LSU in game one and he had another quality start as he worked five full innings allowing two runs, four walks and five strikeouts. However, that wasn’t enough to get a win as Arkansas took Game 1 with a 5-4 win.

The Razorbacks drew first blood in the bottom of the first when they scored an unearned run after an LSU error to make the game 1-0. In the bottom of the third inning, Hilliard walked a hitter with bases loaded to make it 2-0 Arkansas.

LSU entered the sixth inning with zero hits on the evening, but they proceeded to quickly flip the script as the Tigers scored three runs thanks to a trio of singles by Josh Berry, Cade Doughty, and Josh Pearson to make it 3-2 LSU after six innings.

Arkansas didn’t waste much time mounting a comeback as it scored three runs of its own in the bottom of the seventh inning to reclaim the lead 5-3 headed to the top of the eighth. In the bottom of the eighth, the Tigers got one of those runs back via a Berry single to make it 5-4 headed to the bottom of the eighth.

In the top of the ninth inning, Stevenson got a single, but that was as close as LSU would come to a comeback as they lost game one 5-4. With the loss, LSU drops to 23-10 (7-6 SEC) on the year. Game 2 will be on Friday night at 6 p.m. CT.

