No masking their talent: Lancers break through for win over rival Hawks

Buy Now Linganore’s Olivia Pickett (16) scores despite the efforts of a host of Urbana defenders in front of the goal in the second half Thursday night at Linganore High School. Staff photo by Bill Green

Posing for a team photo after Thursday’s game, Linganore girls lacrosse players peered through their rolled-up fingers, which they held in front of their eyes to simulate a mask.

“We have a player, Tess Engel, who has a Batman mask,” Linganore junior defensive captain Savannah Donahue said. “She wears it to every game, and we say that’s our good luck charm.”

It never hurts to have a little luck. But as the Lancers proved over the previous 50 minutes, they also have a lot of skill.

In a battle between the Central Maryland Conference Spires Division’s top teams, the host Lancers turned what initially looked like a back-and-forth battle into a rout, rolling to a 20-8 win.

As the Lancers (6-1, 5-0 in the CMC) congregated after the final second ticked off, one of them jumped up and down while yelling, “We beat Urbana!”

No current Linganore player had ever beaten the Hawks, who advanced to the state semifinals last season after beating the Lancers during the regular season. In fact, this was the Lancers’ first win over their rival under head coach Brooke Wilson, in her fifth year at the helm.

“This is our first Urbana win in a long time for this program,” Donahue said. “I’m really proud of our team.”

Given their history and Urbana’s 6-2, 4-0 Spires record coming into the game, the Lancers figured to have a tough time on Thursday. Sure enough, they only led 6-4 after the Hawks’ Kasey Beach scored with 16 minutes, 47 seconds left in the first half.

“We were all so excited to play this game,” Donahue said. “We were worried at the beginning, I’m not going to lie, but then we came out and we had such good teamwork, we played as a team.”

Alert cuts and passes, along with some nifty moves by charging players, led to a series of quick-hit Linganore goals. And a hounding defense, along with timely saves from goalie Payton Boteler, made Urbana goals a rarity the rest of the night.

Less than a minute after the aforementioned Beach goal, Meg Hummel scored to begin a 14-3 Linganore run.

What got into the Lancers?

“I wish I could tell you,” Wilson said. “Our coaches and I were joking on the sideline, like we didn’t even coach today, we literally did nothing.

“These girls have such a high level of skill, and they’ve really just been trying to work to get it together for a full game,” she said. “And I think just the competition of Urbana in their heads got them there. It was incredible to watch.”

As it has done many times this season, Linganore’s offense used its awareness to feed alert passes, which led to optimal scoring opportunities.

Early in the second half, Linganore’s Annabel Geisler fired a pass to Leah Doy. Without hesitation, Doy quickly fed the ball to a cutting Leah Colletti, who scored to give the Lancers a 16-7 lead.

“They find each other really well, they’re working as team,” Urbana coach Ann Lewis said. “I haven’t seen them play like that since I’ve been here. They’re definitely finding each other.”

And in Linganore’s offense, there are many viable options for passers to find. Seven different Linganore players had multiple goals on Thursday.

Olivia Pickett and Leah Doy each had four goals to lead the way. Those two and many others relentlessly attacked.

“We just played our game,” Pickett said. “We were fast, we were aggressive, we were driving, we weren’t backing down from the defense. So ultimately, that’s what resulted in most of our goals.”

Reese Wallich had three goals and three assists for the Lancers, while Geisler had three goals and one assist. Hadley Robertson, Colletti, Doy and Meg Hummel each had two goals. Doy had two assists, and Hummel excelled on draws.

Defensively, the Lancers often kept Urbana players from getting good looks. And when they did, Boteler was often there to come up with clutch saves.

“For me, the second I get one save, I feel like I’m in the zone, and I’m ready for the rest,” said Boteler, a sophomore who finished with 10 saves.

Beach had four goals and one assist for Urbana. Taylor Reel, Paige White, Kellie Voorhees and Reagan McKenney each had one goal.

Linganore is the latest strong team faced by Urbana, which also lost to Middletown and Fallston.

“We’re young. We’ve had a tough last two or three weeks,” Lewis said. “But I expect the girls to play whistle to whistle, and that’s all they did. We’re building and getting better so that when playoffs come, we’re ready to play.”