Bay Area native to play for Birmingham Stallions on USFL's inaugural weekend

The USFL is back in business, and the Birmingham Stallions and New Jersey Generals will take center stage Saturday night in the 2022 USFL season opener at Protective Stadium. The original USFL made a huge splash with big free-agent signings and up-tempo play in 1983, but the league folded after the 1985 season after a failed bid to force a merger with the NFL. Now, eight teams named for original USFL franchises will take part in a 10-game season in Birmingham, Ala., before a postseason that is set to be played at Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.
