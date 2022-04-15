ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

Bay Area native to play for Birmingham Stallions on USFL's inaugural weekend

KTVU FOX 2
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScooby Wright, a linebacker who graduated from Santa Rosa Cardinal Newman...

www.ktvu.com

MLive

USFL: Spring football league puts new rules into play

Could the USFL call itself a professional spring football league if it didn’t have some rules differences from the NFL?. Well, it can because it does, and perhaps the most noticeable differences will come after touchdowns and in overtime. After scoring a touchdown, a USFL team can choose to...
NFL
NOLA.com

How to watch the USFL game between the New Orleans Breakers and Philadelphia Stars

The New Orleans Breakers and the Philadelphia Stars make their 2022 USFL debut Sunday night when the two teams meet at 3 p.m. on Sunday in Birmingham, Alabama. Saturday's opener between the Birmingham Stallions and the New Jersey Generals will be simulcast at 6:30 p.m. on both Fox and NBC, but you'll likely need a cable subscription to watch the Breakers and the Stars play on Sunday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Axios

Spring football's back with the rebooted USFL

A great American tradition returns Saturday as yet another spring football league attempts to carve out the part of the calendar not already dominated by the NFL. Driving the news: The rebooted USFL kicks off tomorrow with a historic simulcast on Fox and NBC (7:30pm ET) — the first scheduled sports event to air on competing broadcast networks since Super Bowl I in 1967.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
NBC Sports

Terrell Owens catches touchdown in Fan Controlled Football debut

Terrell Owens made his way back onto the field…and into the end zone. The Hall of Fame wide receiver returned to professional football on Saturday, debuting in the Fan Controlled Football league. The first reception for the 48-year-old came on the final play of the game, as he caught a 12-yard touchdown during his Zappers' 20-12 loss to the Shoulda Been Stars.
NFL
The Spun

Los Angeles Rams Released Defensive Player On Sunday

The reigning Super Bowl champs said farewell to a member of their defensive backfield this weekend. After re-signing linebacker Travin Howard, the Rams also parted ways with cornerback Kareem Orr. Orr had signed a future contract with the team back in February. But, now it appears his NFL future lies...
NFL
AthlonSports.com

USFL Predictions: Week 1 Picks for Every Game

The reinvented USFL will make its debut this weekend, which means another new professional league will try its hand to fill an NFL-sized hole during the spring. While there are similarities to the AAF (Alliance of American Football) and XFL, the two most recent leagues that launched, the hope is that USFL will do what they could not – make it through one full season.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
MLive.com

Gamblers vs. Panthers, Stars vs. Breakers, Bandits vs. Maulers - USFL Week 1 (4/17/22) | Kickoffs, How to Watch, Previews

After an exciting opening night on Saturday, the remaining six franchises in the revamped United States Football League kickoff their inaugural seasons on Sunday in Alabama. Watch the USFL on FuboTV (7-day free trial) HOUSTON GAMBLERS vs. MICHIGAN PANTHERS. Time: 12 p.m. ET. Where: Protective Stadium (Birmingham, Ala.) Channel: NBC.
DETROIT, MI
Popculture

USFL: Everything to Know About New Pro Football League

The NFL season is five months away, but football returns this weekend. The United States Football League makes its debut on Saturday, and it's a new professional football league that features eight teams. This league is not associated with the old USFL that played during the 1980s but owns the old USFL trademarks. The games will air on multiple channels but Fox is and media partner and one of the owners of the league.
NFL
AthlonSports.com

USFL Football Games on TV Today (Saturday, April 16)

The reinvented USFL kicks off its inaugural season with one game on Saturday, April 16. The newest iteration of the USFL features eight teams playing all of their games in Birmingham, Alabama, with some modified rules that are intended to increase scoring opportunities and entertainment value. Fans who have been...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Spun

Look: Here’s The First Touchdown Of 2022 USFL Season

Who had Luis Perez to Randy Satterfield on their USFL Bingo card?. On Saturday night, the two connected in the back of the endzone to score the first touchdown of the league’s inaugural season. The pair of New Jersey Generals also kicked things off with a 49-yard bomb on the very first play.
FOOTBALL
CBS Sports

Generals vs. Stallions prediction, odds, spread: 2022 USFL picks, Week 1 bets by expert who went 16-4 on XFL

The USFL is back in business, and the Birmingham Stallions and New Jersey Generals will take center stage Saturday night in the 2022 USFL season opener at Protective Stadium. The original USFL made a huge splash with big free-agent signings and up-tempo play in 1983, but the league folded after the 1985 season after a failed bid to force a merger with the NFL. Now, eight teams named for original USFL franchises will take part in a 10-game season in Birmingham, Ala., before a postseason that is set to be played at Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
saturdaytradition.com

39 former B1G players on opening weekend USFL rosters

Professional football is being played this weekend as the new USFL has officially launched. Across the 8 teams, there are 39 former Big Ten players. Emily Van Buskirk compiled the list and shared it on Twitter:. The first game was played Saturday with the Birmingham Stallions defeating the New Jersey...
COLLEGE SPORTS
morningbrew.com

The USFL kicks off tonight with some innovative rules

Spring needs football like CNN needs a streaming service, but here we are again with another league giving it a go: The United States Football League (USFL) kicks off tonight with a game broadcast on both Fox and NBC—the first time a scheduled sports event will air on those rival networks since Super Bowl I in 1967, per Axios.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

