The Weekend Ahead: Campus performances to catch for Week 3

When I was 8 years old, my parents enrolled me in ballet. It didn’t last long. Ronds de jambe and pliés didn’t phase me, and neither did the choreography. It was the last 10 minutes of class — the free dance — that I found painfully awkward. Invariably, we chose to dance to “Lollipop” by The Chordettes. We were granted free reign over the costume box filled with plastic tiaras and wands, feathery boas and sparkly tutus. The other girls would run through the room, spinning like tops on a table; I stayed stiff as a board, watching as the clock hand ticked to the end of the hour. Maybe that free dance was the most fun part of the class for everyone else, but I detested that feeling of uncertainty.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO