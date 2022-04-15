ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

The Weekend Ahead: Campus performances to catch for Week 3

By Audrey Hettleman
Daily Northwestern
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re looking for weekend plans, here are some of the student performances you won’t want to miss. Thursday – Saturday 7 p.m. At ADAPTFEST, Lovers & Madmen will put on three completely student-written, directed and performed plays: “Behind the Mirrors,” “The...

dailynorthwestern.com

Comments / 0

