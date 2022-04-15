ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trash Pandas earn first home win of 2022 season

By Zach Hester
 3 days ago

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — The Rocket City Trash Pandas and Pensacola Blue Wahoos each claimed a victory on Thursday – thanks to a delayed Wednesday night game.

On Wednesday night, the game between the Trash Pandas and Blue Wahoos was delayed at 3-3 due to rain. The game picked up Thursday afternoon with Pensacola claiming a 5-3 win over the Trash Pandas.

Rocket City Trash Pandas release 2022 roster ahead of opening day

The regularly scheduled game, however, gave the Rocket City Trash Pandas their first home win of the 2022 season.

Brett Kerry stole the show Thursday night, striking out the top of the Pensacola lineup in order. He struck out two in the second, all three hitters in the third, and punched out the side in the fourth. Over five innings, Kerry allowed only one run on one hit with one walk and 12 strikeouts.

Rocket City closed the night with the 5-4 win over the Blue Wahoos.

The two teams will meet again for game four of the six-game series on Friday night at 6:35 p.m.

