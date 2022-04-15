State Police Searching For Missing 67-Year-Old Man Timothy Radabaugh

Related
Warren woman charged with 4 counts of endangering children
A Warren woman was charged with child endangerment after an incident on Thursday, March 17.
Sharon man says porch camera caught officer threatening to make up charges
The man says he was standing on his porch talking to the officer and the camera was rolling.
PA Officer Details Alleged Rape By Coworker In Email To 900 Police Force Members: Report
A police officer in Pennsylvania in a detailed email to 900 other officers on the force accused a coworker of raping her while off-duty at a party, WPXI reports. The unnamed Pittsburgh police officer said the alleged assault occurred in the Summer 2021, and was subsequently granted a temporary prot…
Police: Baby tests positive for meth, 3 adults charged
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) —Three Altoona residents face charges for endangering the welfare of children after a 15-month-old in their home ingested methamphetamine last July. Police and EMS were called to the home on North 10th Street where they were told the 15-month-old had possibly ingested cleaning products. The baby was transported to UPMC Altoona and […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 people charged after deputies find ‘ball’ of heroin during vehicle search
Three people have been charged after deputies found a "ball" of heroin during a vehicle search in Morgantown.
Weekend search warrant in Washington County leads to heroin, fentanyl discovery
WASHINGTON COUNTY — A weekend search warrant netted a huge amount of heroin and fentanyl, according to the Washington County district attorney. “I thought it was just a minor thing, not this big thing going on now,” Desiree Devore said. Neighbors like Desiree Devore have lived beside John...
2 People In Critical Condition After Being Ejected From Vehicle In Severe Rollover Crash
FOREST HILLS (KDKA) — A rollover crash has injured two people and shut down a street in Forest Hills. Two victims were ejected from the vehicle during the crash, according to Allegheny County police. They are now in critical condition. Officials say only one vehicle was involved in the crash on Ardmore Boulevard that happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. The vehicle is completely turned over and sustained serious damage. Ardmore Boulevard is closed in both directions. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Ohio man arrested in Erie for stealing van, placing child in dumpster
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Ohio man has been arrested in Erie after allegedly stealing a work van, placing a child inside a dumpster and illegally possessing firearms. Millcreek Police report Nicholas Rosnack, 38, of Painesville, Ohio, allegedly stole a white Chevy work van from the 1800 block of Pittsburgh Ave. in Erie. Millcreek Police were called […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: Route 8 Remains Closed After Multiple Vehicles, Structure Catch Fire at Heath Oil
BARKEYVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Nearly 40 fire departments were dispatched after multiple vehicles and a structure caught fire at Heath Oil early Tuesday morning along Route 8 in Barkeyville. (PHOTOS: Courtesy of Jeff Lewis.) According to Venango County 9-1-1, a call came in around 3:45 a.m. on Tuesday on...
Local residents warn against door-to-door scam with person pretending to be Duquesne Light
PITTSBURGH — City of Pittsburgh residents are sounding off and alerting neighbors of a utility scam where a person knocks on the front door of your home claiming to be a Duquesne Light worker. Bud Herrod of Greenfield experienced it firsthand. “No Duquesne Light lanyard or nothing on. That’s...
Pa. woman trampled by multiple cows, then airlifted to hospital
A woman in western Pa. was life-flighted to a local hospital after being trampled by multiple cows on Monday. The incident happened near the municipal building in Raccoon Township, Beaver County, as KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh reports. A medical helicopter was called to the scene just off Route 18 to transport...
explore venango
New Details Emerge in Overdose Case in Oil City Involving Two Local Men
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – New details have emerged in an overdose case in Oil City involving two local men. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 39-year-old Joseph Law, of Franklin, and 28-year-old Jordan James Reagle, of Seneca. Law was arraigned at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Deer caused central Pa. crash that killed passenger: state police
A driver lost control when a deer ran in front of his car last week in Dauphin County, causing a crash that killed his passenger, Pennsylvania State Police said. Richard E.A. Ditzler, 40, of Middletown, was driving north April 3 on Manada Bottom Road in East Hanover Township when the crash happened around 3:11 p.m., according to state police.
Child, 7, shot on Erie’s east side; police searching for answers
Erie Police continue to investigate after a child was shot Thursday night near Downing Ave. and Fairmount Pkwy. Erie Police have confirmed a seven-year-old was shot around 7:45 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Downing Ave. Early Friday morning, the victim was transported to a hospital in Pittsburgh. Erie City Police continue to talk […]
insideedition.com
After 30 Years, Teen Girl Identified After Her Body Was Dumped Next to Indiana Interstate: "She Was Not Trash"
After 30 very long years, the body of 17-year-old girl dumped on the side of Interstate 65 in Indiana finally has a name. Margaret Ann Sniegowski Jr. was the youngest of eight siblings and disappeared in 1992 from her Ohio home. Genetic testing over several years resulted in the identification of her remains, authorities announced this week.
Woman steals dog, returns it in middle of night
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A suspect has been arrested after a dog was stolen and later returned. On March 22, the Pennsylvania State Police allege a female suspect – unknown to the victim — took a dog from a Rome Township (Crawford County) residence. According to a PSP news release, the suspect loaded the dog into her […]
‘Nothing to lose’ Altoona man slashes woman’s tires, runs from police
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is behind bars after slashing a woman’s tires and running from police. Jermaine Deneen, 19, had been seen on surveillance footage slashing both drivers’ side tires. The victim contacted police and said that Deneen had taken off down an alley behind her home. Police were able to […]
Conviction upheld for man who murdered local 89-year-old
Robert Stevens was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison in 2019.
Woman Killed In Crash In Derry Township
By: KDKA-TV News Staff DERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A 36-year-old woman was killed in a t-bone type crash in Derry Township on Sunday evening. According to the Westmoreland County Coroner, just before 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jennifer Krinock was driving on Industrial Boulevard when another vehicle failed to stop, turned left onto Industrial Boulevard, and collided with Krinock’s vehicle. Krinock was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. She was taken to the hospital by medics and once she arrived, she was pronounced dead. The coroner said that at this time, it’s unknown if speed or cell phone usage was a factor in the crash. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Nathan Fleetwood missing: Body found in search for man, 21, who disappeared after night out
A body has been found in the search for a 21 year-old man who disappeared after a night out three weeks ago.West Mercia Search and Rescue recovered a body from the River Severn in Shrewsbury on Friday.Mr Fleetwood was last seen on a night out in Shrewsbury, Shropshire on Sunday 27 March. Formal identification has yet to take place and his family have been informed.He was seen in the town centre at around 2.30am after leaving Albert’s Shed on Barker Street, wearing a white t-shirt with a black hoodie, and black jeans and white Nike trainers.It is believed Mr Fleetwood...
CBS Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, PA
50K+
Followers
27K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/
Comments / 3