Pittsburgh, PA

State Police Searching For Missing 67-Year-Old Man Timothy Radabaugh

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State police are searching for a missing 67-year-old man.

(Photo Credit: State police)

Timothy Radabaugh, of Venango County, was last seen on foot near the UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca on Thursday around 8:30 p.m.

Police said to call 911 if you see him.

