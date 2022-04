On Monday, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a case related to a North Carolina voter ID law. The case, Berger v. North Carolina State Conference of the NAACP, will determine whether or not state officials can intervene to defend a state's voter ID requirement in constitutional challenges and lawsuits related to the Voting Rights Act. This comes after a ballot question passed in North Carolina in 2018 that enacted voter ID. The North Carolina Legislature enacted legislation following the vote, the state's Democratic governor, Roy Cooper, vetoed the bill, and the Legislature overrode his video. However, the NAACP's North Carolina chapter sued the state over the law.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 21 DAYS AGO