If Long Beach ever does reach an agreement to settle the massive suit by developer Sinclair Haberman, the pain will be lessened each year such an agreement is in place. State Sen. Todd Kaminsky, a Long Beach Democrat, has secured passage of legislation that will allow the city to borrow up to $77 million for 30 years, through bonds instead of the normal 15. This will make annual payments smaller since payments will be stretched out over a longer period of time.

LONG BEACH, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO