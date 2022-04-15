ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Escambia Co. struggles to fill more than 400 positions

By Cody Long
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z4Ayd_0f9vumml00

PENSACOLA, Fla. ( WKRG ) — If you need a job, Escambia County is hiring in Northwest Florida.

“We are making some progress,” said County Administrator Wes Moreno as the county tries to fill 465 vacancies.

2 men found guilty of murder, sentenced to life in prison

The struggle to find employees is a lingering effect of the Covid pandemic and Moreno said they realize in today’s world they have to bump up the pay.

“It is absolutely a different job market than it was prior to the pandemic,” said Moreno. “We’re having to pay higher wages but it is what it is. If you want good people, you’ve got to pay them.”

The county has open positions in several departments including ECAT bus drivers, 911 dispatchers, firefighters and corrections officers. The county has struggled to keep corrections officers because of low pay and safety issues inside the jail but both of those are improving. Currently, Corrections Director Rich Powell has 22 interviews scheduled by April 20.

“11 of those interviews were for certified corrections officers, officers who already have their state certification so that’s very positive,” said Moreno.

If you’d like to apply for any of these jobs, you can go to the Pensacola Bay Center next Saturday, April 23 all day for what they’re calling a Career Extravaganza.

“I’m trying to tell folks we don’t have jobs,” said Moreno. “We have careers and they’re good careers.”

For all of the job openings and how much they pay in Escambia County, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 1

Related
WKRG News 5

Teen missing and endangered out of Escambia County

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a missing and endangered teen. Lashauta Sarah Owens, 15, was last seen on the 400 block of Shiloh Drive on Sunday, April 4 around midnight. Owens was last seen wearing all black clothing. Owens’ current hair color is blue. Escambia County […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

6 bodies found since 1970, have yet to be identified in Northwest Florida

NORTHWEST FLORIDA (WKRG) — Over the past five decades, officers with multiple different agencies in the northwest Florida area have found multiple bodies that they have not been able to identify. Six people were listed on the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Missing Endangered Person’s website as “unidentified/unknown.” In Escambia County, one female and two […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Anonymous donor gives $1M to Thomasville Regional Medical Center

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – The struggles to receive federal funding at Thomasville Regional Medical Center continue, but this week the facility is in much better standing thanks to an anonymous donation. Mayor Sheldon Day tells WKRG News 5 the hospital received a $1 million donation from an anonymous donor to help keep the medical facility […]
THOMASVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pensacola, FL
Government
City
Pensacola, FL
County
Escambia County, FL
Escambia County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
WKRG News 5

Missing Mobile teen dead in Mississippi hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile teenager who was reported missing by the Mobile Police Department died last Thursday in a local hospital, according to a news release by the D’Iberville Police Department. According to D’Iberville police, just before 1 p.m. on March 24 first responders were called to a local hotel for a medical […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corrections Officers#Northwest Florida#Escambia Co#County#Covid#Ecat
Catfish 100.1

Alabama’s 10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In

This list of Alabama's 10 most dangerous cities is based on science and FBI crime data. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th worst property crime rate in Alabama, the number of violent crimes in Lincoln, Alabama is one per 1000 residents. Assault, robbery, and murders are considered violent crimes. Lincoln is the safest city in Alabama among the top 10.
LINCOLN, AL
WKRG News 5

Victim of possible kidnapping was not kidnapped

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have confirmed a woman who initially was thought to be a kidnapping victim was not. On Sunday, April 10, MPD reported Marlene French 50, was assaulted by Dominque Thornton and then forced into a vehicle. Around 6:30 p.m. MPD said French had been found safe and Thornton was in […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
WKRG News 5

Man found guilty of Fentanyl trafficking in Escambia Co.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was found guilty by an Escambia County judge of trafficking 28 grams of Fentanyl.  Daryl Leroy Hayes was found guilty April 8, 2022, of several crimes including: Trafficking in Fentanyl (28 grams or more) Trafficking in Methamphetamine (more than 200 grams) Selling Cocaine Fleeing to Elude a Law […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Okaloosa Co. deputies search for couple and two young boys

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies are trying to find a couple believed to be in Okaloosa County. Deputies are looking for Brandy and Anthony Harkins. Deputies are trying to conduct a welfare check on the couple, who also have two young boys with them, according to a Facebook post from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy