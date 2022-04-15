ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

RAW: CA: ELON MUSK VS TWITTER REPERCUSSIONS

southgatv.com
 3 days ago

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk is making...

www.southgatv.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jeff Bezos posts rare tweet advising Elon Musk on how to convert Twitter headquarters into a homeless shelter

Jeff Bezos posted a rare tweet advising fellow billionaire Elon Musk on how to convert Twitter’s headquarters into a homeless shelter. The Tesla CEO, who recently became Twitter’s largest shareholder with a 9.2 per cent stake, set up a poll on Saturday asking followers if the company’s San Francisco offices should be repurposed because, as “no one shows up anyways”.Mr Musk has since deleted the poll, but not before 90 per cent of respondents expressed support for the idea and Mr Bezos chimed in to suggest Twitter follow Amazon’s lead by combining the the office with a shelter system.“Or...
HOMELESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Fast Company

Elon Musk wants to buy Twitter because he can’t buy the whole internet

When Elon Musk filed an offer with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday morning to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share—or a total of just over $40 billion, in cash—the millions of users and other executives that follow his every move online began celebrating and fantasizing about what the platform would look like under his command.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Twitter responds to Elon Musk’s offer to buy entire company

Twitter has responded to Elon Musk’s offer to buy the whole company.“Twitter, Inc today confirmed it has received an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Elon Musk to acquire all of the Company’s outstanding common stock for $54.20 per share in cash,” it said in the release.“The Twitter Board of Directors will carefully review the proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the Company and all Twitter stockholders.”:: Follow the latest on Elon Musk’s shock offer for Twitter hereIt gave no more information in the release, including how long the considerations would take and whether it...
BUSINESS
Vice

Twitter Loses Elon Musk the Board Member, Regains Elon Musk the Shitposter

The world’s richest shitposter made it about four days before deciding that he wanted to be able to tweet whatever he wants and take over whatever company he should choose. On Saturday morning, mere days after Twitter revealed Elon Musk would join the company’s board, Musk informed Twitter that he would not be joining after all, CEO Parag Agrawal said in a statement shared publicly on Sunday night.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elon
The Week

Elon Musk says he has a plan B if his Twitter offer is rejected

What's Elon Musk's next move if Twitter rejects his offer to buy it? He's cryptically teasing a plan B. Musk spoke at the TED 2022 conference on Thursday afternoon after revealing he made an offer to buy Twitter for $43 billion. But at the conference, the Tesla CEO admitted he's "not sure that I will actually be able to acquire" the company, even though he said he can "technically afford it" and has "sufficent assets."
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
AOL Corp

Who will be the first trillionaire? Study predicts Elon Musk in 2024.

A new study from Tipalti Approve compared the annual net worth of the world's wealthiest people, predicting how soon they will reach a personal valuation of one trillion dollars. Elon Musk will be the first to reach the milestone — as quickly as 2024, based on analysis of average yearly growth trends.
ECONOMY
Robb Report

Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Start Selling the Cybertruck Next Year

Click here to read the full article. Tesla Cybertruck reservation holders rejoice—your all-electric pickup will be here next year. Tech titan Elon Musk promised as much during the “Cyber Rodeo” grand opening of the EV maker’s new headquarters outside Austin, Texas on Thursday night. He also said that 2023 could see the debut of a couple of other anticipated Tesla vehicles as well. This isn’t the first time we’ve heard that the Cybertruck, which was originally supposed to be available last year, would arrive in 2023. In a call with investors in January, Musk said the battery-powered truck would “most likely” go...
AUSTIN, TX
The Atlantic

Elon Musk, Baloney King

You can call Elon Musk a lot of things. Agent of chaos. Savvy investor. Obsessive workaholic. But the tech-industry analyst Benedict Evans has a different suggestion. He calls Musk a “bullshitter who delivers.” I’d go even further: Musk exemplifies a new kind of bullshitter, one we haven’t really seen before. Call it the “bullionaire,” maybe: an unusual purveyor of infantile jackassery, whose unfathomable wealth makes it possible, and even likely, that he’ll carry out even the most ridiculous plan.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy