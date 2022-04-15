ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Newport News Starbucks looks to join union

13newsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 200 corporate-owned Starbucks locations...

www.13newsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Workers at Starbucks store in Seattle vote to unionize

Starbucks baristas at a store in Seattle voted unanimously on Tuesday to unionize, per the National Labor Relations Board. Why it matters: The vote in the city where Starbucks originated is particularly significant as Howard Schultz prepares to return, as an interim CEO, to the company he helped make a global coffee giant, per the Seattle Times, which notes workers at over 100 stores are seeking to unionize.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Philadelphia

Walmart Sues BJ's Wholesale Claiming It Stole Self-Checkout Technology

Walmart and its big-box warehouse subsidiary Sam's Club accused rival retailer BJ's Wholesale Club in a lawsuit filed Tuesday of stealing technology that powers a popular self-checkout option in the Sam's Club mobile app. In the lawsuit, Walmart claims BJ's launched a self-checkout feature in its mobile app that's nearly...
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Newport News, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Newport News, VA
Government
Newport News, VA
Society
Joel Eisenberg

Plans to Discontinue Uber Eats and Other Food Delivery Options in 2022

As day-to-day life slowly eases back to a sense of normality, some pandemic-era measures are pivoting. This article is free of bias, and is based on corporate postings and media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:The New York Times, JD Power and Associates, TechCrunch.com, FoodDeliveryNews.com, Reuters.com, Michigan Live News, and Bloomberg Second Measure.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newport News Starbucks
NBC Philadelphia

Second Starbucks Location in Mesa, Arizona, Votes to Unionize

A second Starbucks cafe in Mesa, Arizona, has voted to form a union under Workers United. Eight company-owned Starbucks cafes have now voted to unionize in the United States. The growing union push will be one of the challenges that incoming interim CEO Howard Schultz will have to tackle when he assumes the role on April 4.
MESA, AZ
TheStreet

Burger King Has a New Menu Item (Thanks Chipotle?)

Chipotle (CMG) - Get Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Report changed fast food in the United States. The chain didn't solely create the fast-casual concept -- restaurants that are quick but use fresher, higher-quality ingredients -- but it was one of the leaders in establishing that space along with Panera Bread and a few others.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy