Newport News Starbucks looks to join union

Starbucks baristas at a store in Seattle voted unanimously on Tuesday to unionize, per the National Labor Relations Board. Why it matters: The vote in the city where Starbucks originated is particularly significant as Howard Schultz prepares to return, as an interim CEO, to the company he helped make a global coffee giant, per the Seattle Times, which notes workers at over 100 stores are seeking to unionize.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 25 DAYS AGO