Newport News Starbucks looks to join union

Starbucks baristas at a store in Seattle voted unanimously on Tuesday to unionize, per the National Labor Relations Board. Why it matters: The vote in the city where Starbucks originated is particularly significant as Howard Schultz prepares to return, as an interim CEO, to the company he helped make a global coffee giant, per the Seattle Times, which notes workers at over 100 stores are seeking to unionize.
Walmart and its big-box warehouse subsidiary Sam's Club accused rival retailer BJ's Wholesale Club in a lawsuit filed Tuesday of stealing technology that powers a popular self-checkout option in the Sam's Club mobile app. In the lawsuit, Walmart claims BJ's launched a self-checkout feature in its mobile app that's nearly...
Last month, news broke that Walmart was ceasing the sale of cigarettes in some of their stores. This announcement was the latest regarding items either no longer carried or only selectively carried by the retail giant.
As day-to-day life slowly eases back to a sense of normality, some pandemic-era measures are pivoting. This article is free of bias, and is based on corporate postings and media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:The New York Times, JD Power and Associates, TechCrunch.com, FoodDeliveryNews.com, Reuters.com, Michigan Live News, and Bloomberg Second Measure.
Starbucks Chief Executive Howard Schultz is ramping up the company’s campaign against a unionization push in its U.S. stores, saying new benefits being developed for chain employees legally can’t be extended to unionized locations. In an online forum with U.S. store leaders this week, Schultz said he is...
A second Starbucks cafe in Mesa, Arizona, has voted to form a union under Workers United. Eight company-owned Starbucks cafes have now voted to unionize in the United States. The growing union push will be one of the challenges that incoming interim CEO Howard Schultz will have to tackle when he assumes the role on April 4.
Chipotle (CMG) - Get Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Report changed fast food in the United States. The chain didn't solely create the fast-casual concept -- restaurants that are quick but use fresher, higher-quality ingredients -- but it was one of the leaders in establishing that space along with Panera Bread and a few others.
