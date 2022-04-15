Sullivan ‘remarkable achievement’ of playoff streak

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – The accomplishments are so numerous for Sidney Crosby, but a few more from the 6-3 win against the Islanders on Thursday night.

· Crosby, and the organization, with 16 consecutive playoff appearances to start.

· No active NHL player has more 80-plus point seasons than Crosby. Clinching his 80th point on his goal in the third period. The 34-year-old did it in only 63 games.

· Crosby also ended up with the game-winning goal, tying him with Jaromir Jagr and Evgeni Malkin for most in Pens history with 78.

· Crosby has 128 career points against the Islanders, only three fewer than Mario Lemieux.

Let’s focus where the Pens captain likely would, on the playoff streak.

“I think it’s a remarkable accomplishment,” said Pens Head Coach Mike Sullivan. “Half of the league doesn’t make it every year. It’s hard to make the playoffs. There’s a lot of good teams every year that don’t make it. The fact that this organization has done it 16 years in a row is a remarkable achievement.”

Sullivan credited the core players and their insatiable appetite to win. Two of the three of that group discussed it’s significance.

“Every year is a challenge,” Crosby said. “You need so many things to go right to give yourself an opportunity to play in the playoffs. It’s not given to you. You see how tight the league is, it’s not easy.”

“You expect it,” said Pens defenseman Kris Letang. “At the beginning you work for it. It’s a big accomplishment and once you’re in it, it’s expected. It’s our duty to get in the playoffs as players and we are pretty happy about it.”

Quick return

Bryan Rust and Evan Rodrigues each missed the Islanders game on Tuesday only to leave early in the game due to a non-COVID-19 illness. Both were back in the lineup.

Jake Guentzel-Sidney Crosby-Rickard Rakell

Jason Zucker-Jeff Carter-Bryan Rust

McGinn-Blueger-Heinen

Evan Rodrigues-Brian Boyle-Kasperi Kapanen

*Evgeni Malkin suspended

Mike Matheson-Kris Letang

Brian Dumoulin-John Marino

Mark Friedman-Chad Ruhwedel

*Marcus Pettersson healthy scratch

A near staple every Pens game is the announcement of Crosby as the first line on the ice. Thursday, Teddy Blueger was the first center on the ice with McGinn and Heinen.

Zucker scare

It appeared Jason Zucker suffered a third injury this season as he stuck out an open hand to block a Zdeno Chara shot late in the first period. Chara with one of the hardest shots in NHL history. The 30-year-old would come out to begin the second period and finish the game, playing 13:35.

The forward missed 30 games after core muscle surgery, returning at Minnesota on March 31. He would leave that game after eight shifts with an undisclosed ailment, but returned April 9.

Up Next

A back-to-back with the Bruins at Boston on Saturday afternoon and then home on Thursday night.