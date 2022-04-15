ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man facing multiple charges for illegal gambling operations

By Frank Cardenas
 3 days ago
A man was arrested by the Corpus Christi Police Department in Flour Bluff on multiple charges regarding illegal gambling.

According to CCPD officials, 39-year-old Andrew Ortiz was arrested on Thursday for multiple Class-A misdemeanors, including keeping a gambling place.

The establishment is located in the 800 block of Waldron Road.

Officials said in a statment game rooms who afford a player an opportunity to obtain cash, and players who accept anything of value, could be charged.

The State of Texas Comptroller's Office also assisted in the arrest, which means additional charges could be filed for the operation of the game room.

"They regulate all game machines, all mechanical devices, game machines, they ensure that they are regulated and they have tax stamps," CCPD assitant chief Todd Green said. "It appears most of the machines in this establishment don't have state required tax stamps. So, there'll be some substantial fines coming probably from the comptrollers office."

There were no customers inside the game room at the time of the arrest, so no citations were handed out from police.

IN THIS ARTICLE
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

