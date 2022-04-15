ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Feinstein 'puzzled' by reports of failing memory, won't step down

By Robert Blankenship
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1negtq_0f9vtNsV00

S en. Dianne Feinstein rejected reports of colleagues questioning her mental ability, insisting she remains qualified to serve.

The 88-year-old rejected allegations from fellow lawmakers that her memory is "rapidly deteriorating," with the California Democrat touting her attendance record as evidence she's up to the task.

“I meet regularly with leaders,” Feinstein said in a call with editorial board leaders of the San Francisco Chronicle , which published the original report of her colleagues' accusations. “I’m not isolated. I see people. My attendance is good. I put in the hours. We represent a huge state . And so I’m rather puzzled by all of this.”

Feinstein, who has held her seat since 1992, added that she does not plan to step down.

LAWMAKERS WORRIED DIANNE FEINSTEIN'S MENTAL FITNESS 'RAPIDLY DETERIORATING': REPORT

Earlier Thursday, the paper cited at least four senators and three former staffers concerned about Feinstein's ability to continue serving. One lawmaker claimed to have had to be reintroduced several times to Feinstein over several hours as they talked policy. The lawmaker also claimed to have spoken repeatedly with Feinstein about the same topics over several hours without any recognition from the senator that she had addressed the topic recently.

"I have worked with her for a long time and long enough to know what she was like just a few years ago: always in command, always in charge, on top of the details, basically couldn't resist a conversation where she was driving some bill or some idea. All of that is gone," one lawmaker said. "She was an intellectual and political force not that long ago, and that's why my encounter with her was so jarring — because there was just no trace of that."

It isn't the first time Democrats have gone after the veteran lawmaker in recent years. Feinstein faced similar accusations of declining mental fitness when the New Yorker published a report in December 2020 repeating rumors that Feinstein struggled with cognitive decline, particularly in light of her conduct during the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Feinstein was the mayor of San Francisco from 1978 to 1988.

Comments / 8

BigGee
2d ago

Take a look in the mirror honey you’re brain dead just resign and let it go how much money do you need my God

Reply
5
jum mcp
2d ago

of course she's "puzzled"! all dimensia patients would be puzzled!

Reply
7
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
FOX40

Pelosi responds to report questioning Feinstein’s mental fitness to serve

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi defended Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-California) in a statement to KRON4 after reports questioning Feinstein’s mental fitness to serve. Calling Feinstein “a workhorse for the people of California and a respected leader among her colleagues in the Senate,” Pelosi stated that the attacks on her fellow […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Rolling Stone

‘Bad and Getting Worse’: Dianne Feinstein Is Losing Her Memory, Concerned Senate Sources Say

Click here to read the full article. Colleagues are worried Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), who turns 89 in June, is no longer fit to serve, according to a new report from the San Francisco Chronicle. The Chronicle spoke to four U.S. senators, including three Democrats, three former members of Feinstein’s staff, and one California Democrat in Congress about how the longtime senator has been losing her memory, that she often fails to recognize colleagues, and that she is no longer able to engage with the job in the way she used to. The California Democrat recounted a recent exchange in which they had...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dianne Feinstein
Vice

Nearly Half of Republicans Now Think Top Democrats Are Running Pedophile Cabals

Almost half of Republicans and more than half of Trump 2020 voters think top Democrats are involved in pedophilia cabals, a recent YouGov poll found. While just 14 percent of respondents of all parties said that they have a somewhat or very favorable view of QAnon, including 16 percent of Republicans, the core tenet of the QAnon conspiracy theory has thoroughly infiltrated the GOP. The survey found that 30% of respondents said it’s true that “top Democrats are involved in elite child sex-trafficking rings,” and that the more conservative respondents were, the more likely they were to believe that.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Must Read Alaska

Sarah Palin appears to be suddenly comprehending what Ballot Measure 2 — Ranked Choice Voting — means to Alaska elections

Sarah Palin, who filed for Congress on April 1 to fill the seat of the late Congressman Don Young, seems genuinely surprised at Alaska’s crazy new voting system. On her Instagram page, it’s almost as if she had not been paying attention for the past two years to the mischief that Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s former campaign team had put together — a wild and wooly jungle primary with no party sideboards, and a Ranked Choice Voting general election. Voters approved Ballot Measure 2 in 2020, as they were told it would remove Outside “dark money” from elections.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Democrat
Daily Mail

Furious Megyn Kelly slams AOC for calling for student loan repayments to be cancelled before Biden paused them: 'Why should I be paying for these snot-nosed college kids'

Former Fox News star-turned-conservative talk radio host Megyn Kelly blasted progressive Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for advocating for student loan forgiveness, declaring that she does not want to pay for the college education of 'snot-nosed' kids. Kelly weighed in on the hot-button issue Monday while interviewing the hosts of the popular...
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Rolling Stone

Ted Cruz Just Asked Ketanji Brown Jackson if She Thinks Babies Are Racist

Click here to read the full article. Republicans haven’t been subtle about their concern that a Black woman is poised to join the Supreme Court. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) on Monday took issue with Ketanji Brown Jackson’s place on the board of Georgetown Day School, which preaches anti-racism and acknowledges that, as Blackburn described it, “so-called white privilege” exists in America. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) took the baton on Tuesday, grilling Jackson about an anti-racist children’s book, Ibram X. Kendi’s Antiracist Baby, that is not even included in the school’s list of anti-racist resources. “Do you agree with this book that is...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
201K+
Followers
63K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy