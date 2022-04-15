ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

WIVT Sportscast 04/14/22

By Nick Ketter
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oHJVV_0f9vt8ir00

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT) – Take a look at your local sports update for April 13th.

WIVT sports has highlights of Binghamton and Elmira Notre Dame’s boys lacrosse match up, plus Chenango Forks and Maine-Endwell face-off in girls lacrosse. In addition, a local score update, which is listed below:

High School Baseball
Windsor 7 – Greene 6
Owego 9 – Chenango Forks 2
Corning 3 – Maine-Endwell 2
Union-Endicott 9 – Morris/Edmeston 5

High School Boys Lacrosse
Elmira Notre Dame 9 – Binghamton 2
Vestal 16 – Owego 3

High School Girls Lacrosse
Johnson City 14 – Binghamton 4
Horseheads 12 – Vestal 5
Chenango Forks 16 – Maine-Endwell 1
Windsor 17 – Union-Endicott 4

Minor League Baseball
Bowie 10 – Binghamton 2

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Corning, NY
City
Maine, NY
Binghamton, NY
Sports
City
Binghamton, NY
Chenango Forks, NY
Sports
State
Maine State
City
Vestal, NY
City
Chenango Forks, NY
City
Elmira, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Girls#Wivt#Elmira Notre Dame#Maine Endwell 2#Binghamton 4 Horseheads#Binghamton 2#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
News Channel 34

Brooklyn subway attack suspect Frank James held without bail

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Frank R. James, the man accused of shooting 10 subway riders in Brooklyn on Tuesday, appeared in court on Thursday and was ordered held without bail. During his arraignment, prosecutors alleged James, 62, terrified the “entire city” when he allegedly put on a gas mask, set off smoke bombs and fired […]
BROOKLYN, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy