ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Park Tudor student attacked; mother now calling for action

By Cornelius Hocker
WRTV
WRTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k3t6X_0f9vsvYU00

INDIANAPOLIS — Dionne Strong's son is a senior at Park Tudor School.

On Monday, Strong said her son was attacked by a classmate in a locker room.

"We're getting ready for prom. We're getting ready for graduation. My stress is, 'What are you going to wear for graduation and prom?'," Strong said. "I should not be stressing over someone attacking my son."

Dionne Strong
A blurred screenshot from an attack on April 11, 2022 at Park Tudor. A student blindsided another student in a locker room.

The video, which WRTV has blurred to protect the privacy of the students, shows a young man being followed behind by presumably a classmate who's recording.

The subject of the video walks into a locker room where there are at least four other students. He takes off his jacket and backpack and empties his pockets.

Without any warning, he jumps over a bench and starts pummeling Strong's son with punches. Surprised by the attack, her son defended himself the best he could without throwing any punches back.

Strong's son did not mention the attack to her.

"It hurt his pride because how could you come to your mother and say 'Hey, someone attacked me from behind in the locker and all my so-called friends recorded it and laughed about it?'," Strong said. "It's very disheartening."

After she saw the video, Strong decided police should be made aware of the incident. She filed a report and is waiting on a detective to contact her.

WRTV reached out to Park Tudor School for a comment on the matter. Park Tudor's Head of School Gareth Vaughan released the following statement on the attack.

"We are aware of an altercation that occurred on our campus; we take all incidents of this type very seriously. We are handling this incident in accordance with our school’s disciplinary policies. We are unable to comment further out of respect for the privacy of all students involved."

Despite assurances from the school, Strong is still worried for her son's safety. She hopes they'll be able to protect him from another attack.

For people who have kids, Strong thinks this is a good reminder to talk to them about how to interact and solve issues without resorting to violence.

She said the attack happened because of petty high school drama that did not warrant a physical altercation.

"I want them to be aware of their children and when they go out into this world, they need to know how to act accordingly," Strong said.

TOP STORIES: IUPUI commencement ceremony subject of uproar as some students won't be able to walk |
Gainbridge concertgoers say they were denied access to rescheduled Elton John show; told tickets invalid | Meteor likely cause of mysterious explosion-like noise that rattled parts of Indiana, AMS says | Carvana building demolished to clear way for construction of new I-465 interchange | Apple to pay $14.8M to iCloud subscribers over breached contract

Comments / 21

Shaunte R Moore
2d ago

The problem is the schools they do not protect these kids at all and they need to stop victimizing the victim all over again there has been so many issues where a student is jumped and the victim is also given the same punishment punishment as the assailants. How was that protecting the person that was involved that was assaulted it's not I know someone who's son was not only jumped 3 times at another school he also was attacked in front of the Dean and they still wanted to suspend him how does that make sense there was another school that suspended the victim and not the 3 boys that jumped him. I feel like these schools need to be held accountable and charged and sued because they are letting the parents down they are not protecting our kids but yet you take taxpayer money text for your money to hire so call security.

Reply(2)
7
Lena McKinney
2d ago

I’m glad the camera was going and at the same time it’s a disgrace. Hope he is ok and that Justice is served

Reply(1)
13
Paige Wilson
2d ago

I would go to jail bc I would handle it myself. This is disgusting behavior and only show much bigger and more violent issues with age.

Reply(3)
6
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Son Murders Mother In Their College Park Apartment: Police

A man from College Park is facing multiple charges for allegedly killing his mother in their apartment, authorities said. Junior Bernard Jr., 30, is being held without bail on first and second degree murder charges for killing his 61-year-old mother, Marlene Sloley, Prince George's County Police said. Police responded for...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
The Independent

Father, 93, and son left immobile daughter to die in squalor, court told

An immobile and vulnerable woman died in “horrific” conditions in a bedroom after her elderly father and brother failed to care for her or seek medical help, a court has heard.Jurors were told the body of Julie Burdett, 61, weighed just 4st 10lb when paramedics were finally called to her Leicester home.Prosecutors allege “extreme” hoarders 93-year-old Ralph Burdett and his son Philip, 59, left Julie to suffer “dreadful” injuries “surrounded by filth and squalor” for around two weeks in January 2019.Leicester Crown Court heard Philip was paid a carer’s allowance of £60 per week to help his sister.Jurors were told...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elton John
The Independent

‘Disney Dad’ Anthony Todt found guilty of murdering his wife and children and living with their bodies

A Florida man has been found guilty of murdering his wife and children and killing their dog at their luxury home near Walt Disney World in 2019.Anthony Todt, 46, was sentenced to life in prison without parole by a court outside Orlando on Thursday, according to The Orlando Sentinel.After more than six hours of deliberations, the jury uninanimously convicted him of killing his wife Megan Todt, 42, their children Alek, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4, and their dog Breezy.Judge Keith Carsten called Todt a “destroyer of worlds”, imposing four consecutive life sentences and saying: “Not one of those...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Tudor School
The Independent

Colorado supermarket shooting suspect accused of killing 10 people is mentally incompetent to stand trial, judge says

A man accused of killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket is still mentally incompetent to stand trial, a judge has ruled.Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 22, allegedly gunned down a police officer, grocery workers and customers inside and outside the store in Boulder last year during a shocking spree of violence.His prosecution has been on hold since December 2021 when Judge Ingrid Bakke ruled that he is unable to understand legal proceedings and work with his lawyers to defend himself.The suspect’s mental evaluation has not been made public, but in court documents it was stated that he had been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
insideedition.com

After 30 Years, Teen Girl Identified After Her Body Was Dumped Next to Indiana Interstate: "She Was Not Trash"

After 30 very long years, the body of 17-year-old girl dumped on the side of Interstate 65 in Indiana finally has a name. Margaret Ann Sniegowski Jr. was the youngest of eight siblings and disappeared in 1992 from her Ohio home. Genetic testing over several years resulted in the identification of her remains, authorities announced this week.
INDIANA STATE
Oxygen

Akia Eggleston's Death Formally Ruled A Homicide By Baltimore Police

Baltimore police have formally ruled the 2017 disappearance of Akia Eggleston a homicide, two months after the father of her unborn child was arrested for murder in connection with the case. The Baltimore Police Department confirmed to Oxygen.com that Eggleston's case had officially been classified a homicide as of Wednesday.
BALTIMORE, MD
WRTV

WRTV

24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy