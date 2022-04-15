ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Toronto Trounces Caps, 7-3

NHL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo nights after the Caps put a 9-2 thumping on the Philadelphia Flyers in a finale of a short homestand, they found themselves on the business side of a 7-3 beating at the hands of the Maple Leafs at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena. Michael Bunting, William Nylander and Ilya Mikheyev...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Bossy's historic 50-in-50 chase for Islanders thrilled Canadiens' Richard

From a distance, one of most the electrifying goal-scorers of all time was cheering on one of the purest scorers of any era. Through 49 games of the 1980-81 season, New York Islanders superstar Mike Bossy had scored 48 goals, on a stalled collision course with history. In Montreal, Canadiens legend Maurice "Rocket" Richard knew that his unofficial 1944-45 record of 50 goals in 50 games was on thin ice.
NHL
NHL

Penguins Recall Goaltender Louis Domingue from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled goaltender Louis Domingue from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Domingue, 29, has appeared in one game with Pittsburgh this season, turning aside 40 of 41 shots in a 2-1...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Bills QB Allen gives out fist bumps in Sabres locker room

Buffalo quarterback cheers on team in win against Flyers, hangs out after game. Josh Allen completed some fist bumps to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. The Buffalo Bills quarterback cheered on the Sabres in their win against the Philadelphia Flyers at KeyBank Center. After the game, Allen fist bumped and...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Sabres Beat Up on the Maple Leafs in 2021-22

The “Battle of the QEW” (Queen Elizabeth Way, a highway that connects Toronto and Buffalo) is in the books for the 2021-22 NHL season, and the results might surprise some. Tage Thompson and Jeff Skinner led the way in a 5-2 Buffalo Sabres victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday at ScotiaBank Arena. The win concluded the season series 3-1 in Buffalo’s favor.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Campbell, Nylander, Matthews & Knies

I guess all the angst surrounding the Toronto Maple Leafs play caving in was simply a way the team keeps its fans guessing throughout the regular season. They lost to this season’s lowly Buffalo Sabres 5-2 on Tuesday night then they rose up to spank the Washington Capitals by a score of 7-3 last night. Odd.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

5 takeaways: Big saves, timely shorty lead to Stars win over Sharks

DALLAS -- In the final game of their three-game homestand, the Stars grinded out a 2-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks to earn two key points in their quest for a playoff spot. Jake Oettinger returned to form and the PK tandem of Luke Glendening and Michael Raffl delivered...
FRISCO, TX
NHL

Bossy dies at 65, legendary Islanders goal-scorer, four-time Cup champion

Bossy previously had announced he had been diagnosed with lung cancer in an open letter on TVA Sports' website in October. "The National Hockey League mourns the passing of Mike Bossy, the dynamic winger whose goal-scoring prowess during a remarkable 10-year career ranks, by almost any measure, as one of the greatest in NHL history and propelled the New York Islanders to four straight Stanley Cups," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. "Bossy scored 573 goals in 752 games -- a .76 goals-per-game average that is the highest in the League's history. He is the only player ever to record nine straight 50-goal seasons and his five 60-goal seasons are matched only by Wayne Gretzky. One of only eight players in NHL history to have scored 50 goals in his first 50 games of a season, he was similarly dominating in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, during which he scored 85 goals in 129 games."
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Nylander
Person
Ilya Mikheyev
Person
Auston Matthews
Person
Matt Irwin
Person
Nic Dowd
Person
Kyle Clifford
Person
Ilya Samsonov
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. COYOTES

FLAMES (45-20-9) vs. COYOTES (22-47-5) 8:00 p.m. MT | TV: CBC/Sportsnet/City | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (101) Goals - Elias Lindholm (38) Coyotes:. Points - Clayton Keller (63) Goals - Clayton Keller (28)
NHL
Yardbarker

3 Takeaways From Islanders Loss vs. Penguins – 4/14/22

The New York Islanders were hoping to build off their recent 5-4 shootout win against the Pittsburgh Penguins and sweep the home-and-home series. Instead, the Islanders were outplayed from the opening puck drop and fell flat in the final matchup against the Penguins, losing 6-3. The Islanders hit a wall...
ELMONT, NY
NHL

Krenn: Three Things we learned from rallying past the Jets

The Tampa Bay Lightning picked up their second win in a row on Saturday night with an emphatic comeback victory over the Winnipeg Jets. After a four-goal first period sent both teams into the intermission tied at two, Winnipeg scored the first two goals of the second period to take a 4-2 lead. From that point on, Tampa Bay took off.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

POSTGAME NOTEBOOK: Leafs 7, Caps 3

Strange Victory, Strange Defeat - Putting a lopsided beating on an opponent in the NHL can sometimes have a lingering effect on the team doing the beating. Nothing is ever easy in the NHL, but on rare occasions it can look that way when one team is in the midst of an off night defensively against another team with offensive firepower.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toronto#Scotiabank Arena#The Maple Leafs
NHL

5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers light up Red Wings for 10th straight win

Interviews with Interim Head Coach Andrew Brunette, forward Anton Lundell and goaltender Spencer Knight. The Cats keep on rolling. Filling up the back of the net once again, the Panthers extended their season-long winning streak to 10 games with a 6-1 win over the Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday.
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs Commentary: Tavares, Campbell, Liljegren, Muzzin & Kerfoot

Looking back at the Toronto Maple Leafs’ game against the Washington Capitals, a number of players stood out for the team. In this post, we’ll take a look at who these players are and comment on their play. Comment One: John Tavares Might Break His Career-Best Assist Season.
NHL
NHL

Maven's Memories: My Mike Bossy Moments

Stan Fischler remembers the late Islanders legend, Mike Bossy. The first time I met Mike Bossy -- one on one -- he got a good laugh and I was embarrassed. It was a few weeks into Mike's rookie season and he already had established himself as a genuine candidate for the Calder Memorial Trophy as rookie of the year.
NHL
NHL

Projected Lineup: April 17 at Nashville

The St. Louis Blues will have to play Sunday's matchup against the Nashville Predators without defenseman Nick Leddy, who left Saturday's 6-5 overtime win vs. Minnesota after being cut under the eye. Blues Head Coach Craig Berube said after Saturday's game that Leddy was questionable for Sunday's game against the...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

New York Rangers lineup: Igor Shesterkin starts, Alexis Lafreniere returns

The New York Rangers will start Igor Shesterkin against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday afternoon. Head coach Gerard Gallant said he would no longer reveal his starting goaltender before games for the rest of the season, but was in a jovial mood when asked by NY Post’s Mollie Walker at 10:30 this morning.
NHL
NHL

How the Blues can clinch a Playoff spot on Saturday

The St. Louis Blues can clinch a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the 45th time in franchise history on Saturday if…. - The Blues beat the Minnesota Wild on Saturday in any fashion. OR. - The Blues get one point against the Minnesota Wild AND either of the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

POSTGAME 5: Flyers Fall in Buffalo, 4-3

The Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Buffalo Sabres, 4-3, at KeyBank Center on Saturday evening. The Flyers led 2-0 after one period but the wheels fell off in the second period, as Buffalo exploded for four goals (two on the power play, one at 6-on-5 on a delayed penalty) and a 4-3 lead. In the third period, the Flyers had three successive power plays but failed to tie the game.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Capitals clinch berth in Stanley Cup Playoffs for eighth straight season

Qualify with Islanders loss, seek first series win since championship run in 2018. The Washington Capitals clinched a berth in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs when the New York Islanders were defeated by the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Sunday. It's the eighth straight season the Capitals have qualified for...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy