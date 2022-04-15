ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs stymie Loons, 5-2

By Midland Daily News
 3 days ago
Loons second baseman Zac Ching is shown during a game last August at Dow Diamond. (Austin Chastain/austin.chastain@hearstnp.com)

On Thursday night in Peoria, Illinois, the Peoria Chiefs earned a 5-2 win over the Great Lakes Loons, who left 11 runners on base.

The Chiefs broke a 2-2 tie by scoring three runs in the bottom of the seventh.

Ismael Alcantara and Zac Ching each had two hits for the Loons. Ching also scored a run and drove in a run. Great Lakes had six hits and drew six walks along with a hit batsman.

The loss went to Jose Hernandez, the fourth of five Loons pitchers in the game. He pitched two innings and gave up three runs, two earned, on four hits, including a double and triple, Peoria's only two extra-base hits of the game.

The contest lasted two hours and 59 minutes as both teams threw a lot of pitches: Great Lakes pitchers struck out 11 batters and walked six, while Peoria's staff struck out 12 and walked six.

The teams, who were rained out on Wednesday night, are scheduled to play a doubleheader of seven-inning games on Friday, starting at 6 p.m. Eastern time.

The series will conclude with single games on Saturday and Sunday.

