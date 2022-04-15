Wichita dad sentenced to 26 years after fatally injuring his baby boy

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Marlin Williams was sentenced to 316 months, just over 26 years, on Thursday, April 14, after fatally injuring his baby boy back in January of 2020.

Williams, 23 at the time, was charged with first-degree murder for the death of his two-month-old son, Marrell Williams, back in 2020. He was also charged with three counts of aggravated battery.

According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), officers were called to a home on Jan. 10, 2020, following a report that a child was not breathing. The boy, later identified as Marrell, was taken to a hospital after being found unresponsive.

Doctors found that Marrell suffered from critical injuries and discovered previous injuries. In addition, Wichita police say his twin sister had a healing broken femur.

Marlin apologized for his actions and asked for forgiveness in court.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.