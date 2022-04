ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In this episode of Science with Shields, Christy Shields shows you how to make playdough out of Peeps. In a bowl stick four Peeps, about 5 tablespoons of flour, and a tablespoon of Crisco into a bowl you can put into the microwave. Microwave for around thirty seconds. Have a parent or guardian help you take it out of the microwave. Now, mix this together until you cannot mix it any more and then knead it like bread with your hand. You have now made some edible playdough!

ALTOONA, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO