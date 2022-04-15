ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Cardinals' Kyler Murray Threatening To Hold Out 2022 NFL Season

By Karl Batungbacal
IBTimes
IBTimes
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Arizona Cardinals and quarterback Kyler Murray have been at odds for some time now, and it now seems that things are coming to a head. NFL reporter Tom Pelissero provided an important update regarding the matter recently about Murray’s extension or lack thereof, and it could see the Pro Bowler...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 2

Related
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Drew Lock Is Engaged! Meet Natalie Newman, the Seattle Seahawks QB’s Fiancée

Drew Lock was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Seattle Seahawks in March 2022. That also brings a new WAG to Seattle. Natalie Newman is Drew Lock’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée. They’ve given glimpses of their relationship on social media, but fans can’t get enough. Seahawks Nation especially wants to know more about the new quarterback and his gorgeous wife-to-be. So we’ve compiled everything there is to know about Drew Lock’s fiancée in this Natalie Newman wiki.
SEATTLE, WA
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
9NEWS

Russell Wilson purchases $25 million mansion south of Denver

DENVER — Russell Wilson is really coming to Denver now. The former Seattle Seahawks quarterback and his wife, singer-songwriter Ciara, purchased a home in Cherry Hills Village, south of Denver, on April 1. The Denver Broncos secured Wilson as their new starting quarterback in a deal that became official...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: NFL WR Appears To Want His Team To Sign Colin Kaepernick

Earlier this week, NFL insider Ian Rapoport suggested the Carolina Panthers were the “most likely” landing spot for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. However, Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson made it abundantly clear he’s not on board with bringing Mayfield in. Anderson commented “Nooooo” on an Instagram post linking Mayfield to the Panthers.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Colts Sign Mountainous Free-Agent Offensive Tackle

The Indianapolis Colts announced that they have signed free-agent offensive tackle Brandon Kemp. Originally signed by the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft, Kemp spent his rookie year on the practice squad and then all of 2021 on Injured Reserve following an injury to his labrum.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Buys New House: Fans React

The Denver Broncos have a new star quarterback after trading for Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson. With the move, the couple had a few things to take care of – selling their old house and finding a new one. Earlier this month, Wilson and his wife, Ciara, listed their Bellevue, Washington home for sale. It’s on the market for $28 million.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Likeliest trade destination for Browns’ Baker Mayfield, revealed

The Cleveland Browns entered the offseason with the possibility that Baker Mayfield would remain their starting quarterback coming off of shoulder surgery. However, that possibility flew out the window when Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was cleared of all charges, became legitimately available on the trade market. Cleveland seized their chance and traded for Watson, effectively signaling the end of Mayfield’s time as the Browns’ starting quarterback. Mayfield, for his part, has no interest in playing for the franchise anymore, given that he feels “disrespected.” That leaves a Mayfield trade as the only possible course of action. The former first overall pick has been linked to teams such as the Seattle Seahawks, who have an opening at quarterback following their own blockbuster trade of Russell Wilson. During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport named the likeliest trade destination for Mayfield, with another surprising team thrown into the mix.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Colts Reportedly Worked Out Notable QB Prospect

Earlier this offseason, the Indianapolis Colts acquired longtime NFL veteran Matt Ryan as their starting quarterback heading into the 2022 season. That hasn’t stopped the team from looking into this year’s incoming QB draft prospects, though. According to NFL insider Albert Breer, Colts representatives took a visit to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Kyler Murray Trade to Texans? Houston 'Would Explore,' Insists NFL Insider

The Houston Texans just extricated themselves from a mess with an unhappy star QB. Are they really interested in doing it all again - from the other side of the trade table?. The drama surrounding the Arizona Cardinals and star quarterback Kyler Murray continues on this offseason, with the club - despite insisting that it is completely committed to the former No. 1 overall player taken in his draft - not yet actually making any move that demonstrates that commitment.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Jalen Ramsey Reacts To Friday’s Stephon Gilmore News

On Friday morning, free-agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore announced his decision to join the Indianapolis Colts for the 2022 NFL season. This news came despite reports that the former defensive player of the year was “in contact” with the Los Angeles Rams about a potential free-agent deal earlier this week.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
