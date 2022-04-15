ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KC mother traumatized after bullets tear through apartment, man killed outside

By Sharifa Jackson
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple bullet holes are the reminder of a deadly shooting that happened steps away from a Kansas City woman’s apartment.

It happened at Willowind Apartments near 40th Street and Willow Avenue in February.

The victim, 63-year-old Samuel Zamudio died at the scene.

“Extremely traumatic and my son is petrified. He has trouble sleeping at night, he’s so scared,” said Kiera Woodward. “When the situation was happening, he was just telling me, mommy I don’t want to die. I don’t want to die. He’s 3-years-old.”

Several bullets pierced her home, while she and her two children were inside, two in her kitchen and two located inside her son’s bedroom, just feet above where he was sitting on his bed.

Two months later, the bullet holes remain. She says management at WIllowind has done nothing to make the situation better.

The holes fracturing the sense of safety Woodward tried to create during their year at the apartment building.

“I could see if they were going to say, we’re not going to move you to another unit, but we’re going to fix the bullet holes, maybe that would be on my end if I would like to stay or not, but they’ve done nothing,” she said. “They haven’t fixed the holes or moved me to another unit. That’s unacceptable.”

The property owner for the site calls the murder a “terrible occurrence.”

He also tells FOX4 they want to keep their tenants not only safe, but happy.

According to the manager, they’ve tried numerous times to contact Woodward for maintenance to make necessary repairs. They also would be willing to let Woodward out of her lease.

“I’ve been here over the course of two months, and nothing has been done at all,” Woodward said. “It makes me extremely nervous, especially since I don’t know where they came from, I know our main door is locked and the person died on the inside of our apartment. It makes me extremely nervous. I’m on eggshells, as are my kids. It is traumatizing, it’s traumatic.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 4

Alrighty then
2d ago

"Two months later, the bullet holes remain. She says management at WIllowind has done nothing to make the situation better." If the people in the neighborhood can't, or won't make it better, what can an apartment complex do? Even if they make the walls bullet proof, you're still going to get shot while you're stopped at a light. Quit killing each other. That will fix it.

Reply(1)
2
