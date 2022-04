The Edmonton Oilers will play host to their Pacific Division rival, the Vegas Golden Knights. This is a big game for the Knights as they are currently fourth in the division with technically just one point outside of a playoff spot. The Oilers on the other hand are second in the division and are a comfortable five points ahead of the Knights. Can the Knights find a way to grab a playoff spot today? It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Golden Knights-Oilers prediction and pick.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO