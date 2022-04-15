ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Six-run sixth does in Wichita State Shockers 9 - 5

By Kfh Staff
KFH Sports Radio
 3 days ago

Cincinnati got a pair of home runs from Griffin Merritt and scored six times in the top of the sixth to blow open a close game, knocking off Wichita State 9-5 on Thursday night at Eck Stadium.

With the score at 3-2 Bearcats entering the sixth, Cincinnati started the inning with five hits in their first six trips to the plate against Wichita State starter Jace Kaminska (2-4) and reliever Adam Ketelsen. Paul Komistek and Joe Powell had back-to-back doubles to bring home a trio of runs, and after a strikeout Merritt launched a two-run homer to center for a 9-2 lead.

The Shockers (13-20) started to crawl back into the game in the bottom of the inning, getting a run-scoring single from Jordan Rogers that made it 9-3. Rogers finished with a career-best three hits, including a pair of doubles. In the seventh, Chuck Ingram slammed a long two-run home run to straightaway center, slicing the Cincinnati lead to 9-5. It was the team-leading tenth home run of the season for Ingram.

Wichita State had a number of opportunities to pull closer over the final three innings, putting runners at the corners with one out in the seventh, at the corners with nobody out in the eighth, and loading the bases with one out in the ninth. In each instance, Cincinnati relievers slammed the door, as the combination of Ryan Steckline and Max Bergmann kept the Shockers off the board.
Bergmann nailed down his first save, striking out pinch-hitter Garrett Kocis with the bases loaded in the ninth to end the game.

Cincinnati starter Conner Linn (3-1) pitched well to earn the victory, allowing eight hits and three runs over six innings. Kaminska was tagged with the loss, surrendering six runs over 5.1 innings, despite striking out nine.

Merritt gave Cincinnati a 3-0 lead with a two-out, three-run homer in the top of the third, but the Shockers cut the advantage to one with single runs in the fourth and fifth. Payton Tolle got the scoring started with a sacrifice fly, and Couper Cornblum blooped a double to make it 3-2 before the decisive sixth inning.

Xavier Casserilla led the way offensively for Wichita State with a career-best four hits.

The Shockers and Bearcats continue the series on Friday night at 6:00 pm.

WCIA

Clark, Rodgers looking forward to being reunited at Illinois

WCIA — It will not be long until Skyy Clark and Ty Rodgers gave fans a preview of what is to come on Friday at the Jordan Brand Classic, were both got to play with some of the best prospects in the country. Clark did not play in the game as he is recovering from […]
BASKETBALL
WNCT

Revolution defeat Charlotte 2-1 on Polster’s game-winner

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Matt Polster’s goal helped lead the New England Revolution to a 2-1 victory over Charlotte on Saturday. Polster’s game-winning goal came in the 72nd minute to put the Revolution (2-4-1) on top 2-0. The Revolution also got one goal from Adam Buksa. Cristian Ortiz scored for Charlotte (3-5-0). The Revolution outshot […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Exponent

Kerpics dooms Missouri in series-sealing loss to Georgia

Missouri softball stepped onto the field Saturday with an opportunity to win its SEC series against No. 14 Georgia, but Bulldogs starter Madison Kerpics wouldn’t allow that. Few Tigers came up with answers to Kerpics over her seven innings of work, leading to Missouri’s 3-1 loss in the rubber match.
ATHENS, GA
KFH Sports Radio

Kansas City, KS
