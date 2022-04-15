ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, TN

Sullivan County mayor candidates face off at forum

By John Jenco
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41tOU1_0f9vpM8c00

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – All four Sullivan County mayoral candidates had a chance to make their pitch to voters at a candidate forum Thursday night.

The forum, hosted by the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, took place less than three weeks before the Republican primary.

Incumbent Mayor Richard Venable and current Sullivan County Commissioner Angie Stanley will face off in that race to determine the Republican candidate for the August election.

Independent candidates Val George and Bobby Weaver also participated in the forum.

Candidates were asked four random questions each. The questions were written by the chamber and provided to the candidates in advance.

News Channel 11’s Josh Smith moderated the forum.

$46K spent in Sullivan County GOP mayoral race

Each candidate was asked about their thoughts on the newly-announced Northeast Tennessee Hub, a coalition of local employers working to market the region as one.

Venable said promoting the region to potential businesses starts with finding common ground across counties and cities.

“The most effective common ground is we’re a work-ready community, and tourism and entrepreneurship we got to work together on,” Venable said.

His challenger, Stanley, wants to use the hub to attract industry instead of retail business.

“We need more industry here, and we have a lot of land here in the region that we could use for economic development,” Stanley said.

George said it’s a positive for the region because private individuals are funding the hub.

“Something like this is great for our area that our tax payers do not have to pay for, yet private individuals are going out there and trying to bring in different businesses,” George said.

Weaver did not comment on the hub.

Private sector funding new regional economic development group

Venable and Stanley will face off in the Republican primary on May 3. They both stated their support for the county’s involvement in the regional drug treatment center planned to open at the former Roan Mountain Work Camp.

Stanley said it could help ease overcrowding concerns at the Sullivan County Jail. She said 90 percent of the jail’s population consists of non-violent offenders with drug or mental health problems.

“By opening up this facility, it will cut down tremendously on the recidivism and the jail overcrowdedness,” Stanley said.

Venable said the newly-approved jail expansion will help as well.

“This jail has been built to be expandable. We’re building 560 new beds to go with 614 current beds,” Venable said.

But the political opponents did not agree on everything Thursday evening. Stanley accused Venable of not keeping the county commission informed.

“Whenever we have commissioners calling out people about being transparent and to make sure that we have the information that we need to conduct our business to me is unacceptable,” Stanley said.

Venable responded by saying it is not his job to keep commissioners informed but said he will help gather data for commissioners when asked.

“If you’re an elected commissioner of Sullivan County, it’s your responsibility to be informed. It’s not the responsibility of the mayor to inform you of the issues,” Venable said.

Candidates were asked about several other topics including the size of the county commission, the county’s animal shelter and housing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Congressional candidate removed from ballot by Tennessee GOP

(WJHL) – It’s an election year, which means incumbents are looking to hold onto their seats while new blood throws their hat in the ring of public service. One hot race in 2020 was for the Congressional seat in the First District, replacing long-time Congressman Phil Roe. Two years later, that same seat is once […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Washington County, TN mayoral candidate hosts meet & greets

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County mayoral candidate Robbie Tester has hosted several events to gain support from community members. The current commissioner for the county’s 12th District will appear on the May primary Republican ballot alongside incumbent Mayor Joe Grandy. The winner of the May primary will appear in the August General Election. […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sullivan County, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Sullivan County, TN
Government
City
Kingsport, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Elections
Kingsport, TN
Elections
Kingsport, TN
Government
WJBF

Virtual Augusta mayoral candidate forum tonight

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) – Thurdsay night you can hear from several candidates running to become Augusta’s next mayor. A virtual forum is being hosted by Zeta Xi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. The Facebook LIVE starts at 6:30 on the organization’s Facebook page – click here to watch. The following candidates have […]
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Smith
WJHL

JC man accused of raping woman & holding her against her will

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City Police (JCPD) on Monday charged a man with rape and false imprisonment after responding to a report of a sexual assault. A JCPD release revealed that officers responded to the Johnson Inn at 2700 W. Market St. at 7:30 p.m. and found a woman who alleged she had […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

JCPD: Elizabethton man charged with murder during car theft

Editor’s Note: The JCPD confirmed with News Channel 11 that Mann and Lipford were attempting to steal Gibble’s vehicle when Gibble confronted them. Mann then allegedly shot Gibble, according to police. The original release stated there had been a “disagreement,” but did not specify its circumstances. JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An Elizabethton man was […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#County Commission#Republican#News Channel 11#Gop
WJHL

Victims, shooter in Scott County double homicide identified

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) – After a multi-state investigation, the Scott County, Virginia sheriff confirmed three men are dead. Two men died after a Sunday shooting in the 500 block of East Carters Valley Road, and the man accused of shooting them fled to Tennessee. The alleged shooter, Christopher Hutson of Church Hill, was fatally […]
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
WJHL

Kingsport police investigating body found at 1-26/1-81 interchange

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) confirmed with News Channel 11 that it is investigating a body found at the I-26 and I-81 interchange Thursday morning. According to Tom Patton with KPD, the agency responded to the incident at 7:45 a.m., and remained at the scene throughout the morning. Additional responding agencies […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

JCPD: Man allegedly choked, hit woman with baseball bat

Editor’s Note: The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) released that James Campbell had been arrested on the following charge. It has since been clarified by the detention center that the arrestee is James Campbell Jr. JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man faces aggravated domestic assault charges after an investigation revealed he allegedly […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy