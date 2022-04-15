ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

RAW: CA: ELON MUSK VS TWITTER REPERCUSSIONS

WFMZ-TV Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk is making his...

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jeff Bezos posts rare tweet advising Elon Musk on how to convert Twitter headquarters into a homeless shelter

Jeff Bezos posted a rare tweet advising fellow billionaire Elon Musk on how to convert Twitter’s headquarters into a homeless shelter. The Tesla CEO, who recently became Twitter’s largest shareholder with a 9.2 per cent stake, set up a poll on Saturday asking followers if the company’s San Francisco offices should be repurposed because, as “no one shows up anyways”.Mr Musk has since deleted the poll, but not before 90 per cent of respondents expressed support for the idea and Mr Bezos chimed in to suggest Twitter follow Amazon’s lead by combining the the office with a shelter system.“Or...
HOMELESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
The Independent

Twitter responds to Elon Musk’s offer to buy entire company

Twitter has responded to Elon Musk’s offer to buy the whole company.“Twitter, Inc today confirmed it has received an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Elon Musk to acquire all of the Company’s outstanding common stock for $54.20 per share in cash,” it said in the release.“The Twitter Board of Directors will carefully review the proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the Company and all Twitter stockholders.”:: Follow the latest on Elon Musk’s shock offer for Twitter hereIt gave no more information in the release, including how long the considerations would take and whether it...
BUSINESS
Fast Company

Elon Musk wants to buy Twitter because he can’t buy the whole internet

When Elon Musk filed an offer with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday morning to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share—or a total of just over $40 billion, in cash—the millions of users and other executives that follow his every move online began celebrating and fantasizing about what the platform would look like under his command.
BUSINESS
Vice

Twitter Loses Elon Musk the Board Member, Regains Elon Musk the Shitposter

The world’s richest shitposter made it about four days before deciding that he wanted to be able to tweet whatever he wants and take over whatever company he should choose. On Saturday morning, mere days after Twitter revealed Elon Musk would join the company’s board, Musk informed Twitter that he would not be joining after all, CEO Parag Agrawal said in a statement shared publicly on Sunday night.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elon
The Week

Elon Musk says he has a plan B if his Twitter offer is rejected

What's Elon Musk's next move if Twitter rejects his offer to buy it? He's cryptically teasing a plan B. Musk spoke at the TED 2022 conference on Thursday afternoon after revealing he made an offer to buy Twitter for $43 billion. But at the conference, the Tesla CEO admitted he's "not sure that I will actually be able to acquire" the company, even though he said he can "technically afford it" and has "sufficent assets."
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Atlantic

Elon Musk, Baloney King

You can call Elon Musk a lot of things. Agent of chaos. Savvy investor. Obsessive workaholic. But the tech-industry analyst Benedict Evans has a different suggestion. He calls Musk a “bullshitter who delivers.” I’d go even further: Musk exemplifies a new kind of bullshitter, one we haven’t really seen before. Call it the “bullionaire,” maybe: an unusual purveyor of infantile jackassery, whose unfathomable wealth makes it possible, and even likely, that he’ll carry out even the most ridiculous plan.
ECONOMY
Engadget

The Morning After: Elon Musk faces lawsuit over his Twitter investment

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, SpaceX boss, that guy, has been Twitter’s largest shareholder for mere weeks but has packed in enough drama and turmoil to make it feel like months. He’s now facing legal action over the handling of his latest investment. A Twitter shareholder has filed a class-action lawsuit against Musk over his 11-day delay in officially disclosing his investment in Twitter to the SEC.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: Elon Musk sets sights on Twitter with unsolicited $43B takeover bid

As we put this together, we are listening to TED’s Chris Anderson interview with Elon Musk about his attempt to buy Twitter. There will be many viewpoints on this coming fast and furious. One example is Taylor’s hot take, which can be summarized as face-palming so hard that we’re a little worried she might need medical attention. For now, all we know is that Musk shared he is “unsure” whether his takeover bid will succeed, and if it doesn’t, he has a “Plan B.”
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Elon Musk And Jack Dorsey Say This Needs To Change About Twitter Algorithm

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk expressed his concerns about Twitter Inc’s (NYSE: TWTR) algorithm on Thursday and asked his followers if it should be open source. The company’s founder Jack Dorsey says users should have a choice. What Happened: Dorsey responded to Musk’s poll on Thursday...
BUSINESS
AFP

Musk says 'not sure' his Twitter buyout bid will succeed

Tesla chief Elon Musk said Thursday he's not sure his $43 billion bid to buy Twitter will succeed, but asserted he has a "plan B" in case of failure. In his comments Thursday, Musk reiterated his statements that the aim of his bid was to promote freedom of speech on Twitter. 
BUSINESS
Robb Report

Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Start Selling the Cybertruck Next Year

Click here to read the full article. Tesla Cybertruck reservation holders rejoice—your all-electric pickup will be here next year. Tech titan Elon Musk promised as much during the “Cyber Rodeo” grand opening of the EV maker’s new headquarters outside Austin, Texas on Thursday night. He also said that 2023 could see the debut of a couple of other anticipated Tesla vehicles as well. This isn’t the first time we’ve heard that the Cybertruck, which was originally supposed to be available last year, would arrive in 2023. In a call with investors in January, Musk said the battery-powered truck would “most likely” go...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy