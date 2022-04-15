ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale police kill armed man after stolen car chase

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

GLENDALE, Calif. (AP) — Police shot and killed a man Thursday after he fled in a stolen SUV and then got out of the vehicle with a gun, authorities said.

Police tried to pull over the reportedly stolen vehicle shortly before 5 p.m. in Glendale but it took off, hitting several cars before crashing into a parked car in the neighboring Atwater Village neighborhood of Los Angeles, police said.

The driver got out of the car with a gun and officers shot him, police said.

He died at the scene. His name wasn’t immediately released.

Police didn’t immediately release any information on whether the man fired his gun and how many shots police fired but no officers were injured, authorities said.

A woman also fled the SUV but she was taken into custody, authorities said.

Comments / 0

