Centralia girls golf saw point contributions from five golfers and the Tigers were able to fend off Black Hills for a 30-24 league win at Riverside Golf Course on Friday. Sam Johnston led the Tigers with 11 points, while Tess McMurry scored six, Emily Wilkerson had five, Elizabeth Orellana had two and Kezra Smith added six.

CENTRALIA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO