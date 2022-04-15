Police officers throw surprise birthday party for 9-year-old cancer patient in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny County Communities and Police Together organization held a surprise birthday party for 9-year-old Joshua Eastman, who is battling leukemia, Thursday.

"We've been in touch with him since the patch delivery back in February," said Joe Risher, community relations officer for Allegheny County Police Department. "A few of us would come visit occasionally, play board games with him, shoot nerf targets."

It was back in February that Joshua went viral for his love of collecting police patches. Risher said he was texting back and forth with Joshua recently, talking about his upcoming birthday.

"The conversation went to 'did I catch any bad guys today,' I let him know I do a lot of teaching, I teach kids bicycle safety. That's when he texted me 'I don't have a bike, I don't know how to ride a bike,'' Risher said. "So that got the wheels turning, (and) I talked to my friends at Pro Bike + Run, they stood up and said absolutely."

After surprising Joshua outside the Ronald McDonald House Thursday afternoon, the officers had a birthday celebration with cake, pizza and presents. One of the big presents was a new bike.

"We do some things with Joe and they do amazing work, and they called Joe and said, 'hey can you fix these bikes' and we were like 'yeah but we're going to give him a new bike instead,'" said Craig Cuzza, owner of ProBike + Run. "We kind of live for those moments every day, to be able to be part of something like this; it's special."

Joshua's parents told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that Joshua hasn't seen his siblings since December, but were reunited on Thursday.

"I'm joyed, I'm like excited," said Rebecca Eastman, alongside Jason Eastman. "He was in tears over there, we talked to him and we actually sang to him this morning because, he didn't think we were coming (today)."

Joshua's parents said he gets to go home this week, but will continue his treatments each week at UPMC Children's Hospital.