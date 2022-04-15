ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Police officers throw surprise birthday party for 9-year-old cancer patient in Pittsburgh

By Tori Yorgey
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZqMOw_0f9voP4q00

PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny County Communities and Police Together organization held a surprise birthday party for 9-year-old Joshua Eastman, who is battling leukemia, Thursday.

"We've been in touch with him since the patch delivery back in February," said Joe Risher, community relations officer for Allegheny County Police Department. "A few of us would come visit occasionally, play board games with him, shoot nerf targets."

It was back in February that Joshua went viral for his love of collecting police patches. Risher said he was texting back and forth with Joshua recently, talking about his upcoming birthday.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

"The conversation went to 'did I catch any bad guys today,' I let him know I do a lot of teaching, I teach kids bicycle safety. That's when he texted me 'I don't have a bike, I don't know how to ride a bike,'' Risher said. "So that got the wheels turning, (and) I talked to my friends at Pro Bike + Run, they stood up and said absolutely."

After surprising Joshua outside the Ronald McDonald House Thursday afternoon, the officers had a birthday celebration with cake, pizza and presents. One of the big presents was a new bike.

"We do some things with Joe and they do amazing work, and they called Joe and said, 'hey can you fix these bikes' and we were like 'yeah but we're going to give him a new bike instead,'" said Craig Cuzza, owner of ProBike + Run. "We kind of live for those moments every day, to be able to be part of something like this; it's special."

Joshua's parents told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that Joshua hasn't seen his siblings since December, but were reunited on Thursday.

"I'm joyed, I'm like excited," said Rebecca Eastman, alongside Jason Eastman. "He was in tears over there, we talked to him and we actually sang to him this morning because, he didn't think we were coming (today)."

Joshua's parents said he gets to go home this week, but will continue his treatments each week at UPMC Children's Hospital.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Parents 'Desperately Tried to Rescue' Daughter, 3, Before She Was Swept Over 411-Foot Waterfall

The parents of a 3-year-old girl who died when she fell over a waterfall say she was a "piece of heaven" to everyone who knew her. On Sunday, Nevaeh Jade Newswanger and her family were visiting Whitewater Falls in North Carolina for a hiking trip when the young girl "slipped and fell in the water" while playing in the nearby sand, a GoFundMe set up for the family says.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
Long Beach Tribune

Daycare worker who grabbed infant by the ponytail and threw the child to the ground causing the ponytail to become detached from the head is indicted, the daycare’s license is officially suspended

Working parents are having hard times when they have to find proper, safe and convenient daycare facility to look over their children, especially when it comes to infants. The increasing number of incidents with daycare workers in the last couple of years additionally makes the parents’ decision much more complicated when it comes to choosing the best daycare option for their children.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Society
County
Allegheny County, PA
Allegheny County, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Gillian Sisley

Mom Forces Daughter to Speed Up Funeral of Newborn

Is it ever appropriate to force someone to grieve more quickly?. Death is a heartbreaking tragedy to work through. For those left behind, they need time to mourn and find closure for the death of their loved ones. And with over 7 million people passing away in the US every year, this isn't an uncommon circumstance to deal with.
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Found Shot To Death In Hill District

By: Shelley Bortz/KDKA-TV News PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Hill District. Forty-five-year=old Tiwand Hill was found shot to death in an apartment on Bedford Avenue just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. His brother Ted Hill told KDKA Tiwand would have turned 46 on Saturday. (Photo: Ted Hill) Robert Thomas has lived in the Hill District for decades. He’s a third-generation business owner of a jitney station on Bedford Avenue. When asked about the shooting, he shook his head in disgust and said “another shooting.” “It’s the same old story. It’s really sad, but what can you do about...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Cancer#Birthday Party#9#Allegheny Co#Wtae
Sharee B.

Family Charged $489,000 for Life Flight with Medical Care

A North Carolina couple is left reeling after they received an astronomical bill for a life flight to Colorado when the husband fell ill. Sean Deines was visiting family with his wife Rebekah when he suddenly had to be transported via air ambulance one fall afternoon due to the severity of his condition.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Independent

‘Disney Dad’ Anthony Todt found guilty of murdering his wife and children and living with their bodies

A Florida man has been found guilty of murdering his wife and children and killing their dog at their luxury home near Walt Disney World in 2019.Anthony Todt, 46, was sentenced to life in prison without parole by a court outside Orlando on Thursday, according to The Orlando Sentinel.After more than six hours of deliberations, the jury uninanimously convicted him of killing his wife Megan Todt, 42, their children Alek, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4, and their dog Breezy.Judge Keith Carsten called Todt a “destroyer of worlds”, imposing four consecutive life sentences and saying: “Not one of those...
PUBLIC SAFETY
insideedition.com

After 30 Years, Teen Girl Identified After Her Body Was Dumped Next to Indiana Interstate: "She Was Not Trash"

After 30 very long years, the body of 17-year-old girl dumped on the side of Interstate 65 in Indiana finally has a name. Margaret Ann Sniegowski Jr. was the youngest of eight siblings and disappeared in 1992 from her Ohio home. Genetic testing over several years resulted in the identification of her remains, authorities announced this week.
INDIANA STATE
WTAJ

Elderly Johnstown woman charged for selling heroin, police say

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 71-year-old woman was charged for allegedly selling fentanyl-laced heroin to a criminal informant (CI). In 2019, investigators sent a CI to purchase heroin from Susan Jayne Heider after she returned from a trip to Florida using $100 in FBI funds, according to charges filed. The CI told investigators that […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
CNN

CNN

990K+
Followers
145K+
Post
777M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy