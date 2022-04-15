ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edison Choir Opens For Rock Band Foreigner

By McKenzie Gladney
TULSA, Oklahoma - Some Tulsa choir students shared the stage with the rock band Foreigner. The choir opened for the band at River Spirit Casino Resort. Foreigner has recruited choirs to sing at their shows for more than a decade and on April 14, it was Edison Prep High School Choir's turn. News On 6's McKenzie Gladney joined us live with the story.

