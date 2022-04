The depression in the ground was perfect, just below the wind, the kind of place a dog or wolf would use for cover if needed. Tying my horse on the lee side of some jack-oaks, I curled up inside it, bracing for the squall that was quickly approaching. Not quite making it in time, but close enough, it was the perfect spot alongside of the ridge to get out of a blizzard, but almost as soon as it started, it was over. Had I a dog at the time, he would’ve been snugged up in there with me, I’m certain.

