It’s nearly impossible to do business or generally engage in society without connecting to the internet. If you need to meet with coworkers, order dinner or get new clothes, chances are it’s happening online. And sure, you might still do all those things in person instead, but our society is headed in a direction where those activities might only happen online. There are now more people worldwide who use the internet than those who don’t. In January 2022, 4.95 billion people used the internet - nearly 63% of the world’s population. Furthermore, 192 million of those people were newcomers in the last 12 months, getting online for the first time - proof that the digital revolution continues to grow.

INTERNET ・ 3 DAYS AGO