Sunrise, FL

Determined Jets Visit Florida

hockeybuzz.com
 3 days ago

The Panthers train keeps on chugging along. Are they blowing teams out of the water? No. But they continue to win and are hitting both team and personal milestones in the process. And Huby is still red-hot. Even though they’re building a nucleus of young, talented guys in Anaheim...

hockeybuzz.com

Yardbarker

Wild’s Fiala, Gaudreau & Fleury Take Center Stage in Win Over Stars

For the second straight game, the Minnesota Wild got things going with an early goal, this time against the Dallas Stars. Their one-goal lead lasted for the first period but in the second, the Stars got one to tie it up. The tie didn’t last long as the Wild responded quickly to retake the lead and end the second up by one. However, the Stars took a page out of the Wild’s notebook and tied the game up with an early goal to start the third.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

St. Louis faces Minnesota on 7-game win streak

Minnesota Wild (46-21-6, second in the Central) vs. St. Louis Blues (44-20-10, third in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis aims to keep its seven-game win streak alive when the Blues take on Minnesota. The Blues have gone 14-5-3 against division opponents. St. Louis leads the NHL shooting 12.0% and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Previewing Potential Rangers’ Atlantic Division Postseason Opponents

With seven games remaining on the New York Rangers 2021-22 regular-season schedule, Gerard Gallant’s team sits second in the Metropolitan Division. Their 102 points are two fewer than the first-place Carolina Hurricanes and are seven more than the third-place Pittsburgh Penguins’ point total. If the Rangers can surpass the ‘Canes, they will play the team in the top wild-card spot; a team that will likely come out of the Atlantic Division.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WFMZ-TV Online

Buffalo scores four in second to hand Flyers their fourth straight loss

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Tage Thompson’s go-ahead goal capped a four-goal, second-period outburst and the Buffalo Sabres rallied to a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers in a meeting of non-playoff contenders Saturday night. Rasmus Dahlin had a goal and assist and Kyle Okposo and Vinnie Hinostroza also scored...
BUFFALO, NY
ClutchPoints

Hurricanes’ latest Frederik Andersen update after injury scare

The Carolina Hurricanes are hoping to shake off their recent struggles ahead of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but their latest injury update doesn’t bode well for the team. According to NHL insider Pierre LeBrun, Canes’ goalie Frederik Andersen is set to undergo an MRI on Sunday after sustaining a lower-body injury against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night.
RALEIGH, NC
Yardbarker

New York Rangers lineup: Igor Shesterkin starts, Alexis Lafreniere returns

The New York Rangers will start Igor Shesterkin against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday afternoon. Head coach Gerard Gallant said he would no longer reveal his starting goaltender before games for the rest of the season, but was in a jovial mood when asked by NY Post’s Mollie Walker at 10:30 this morning.
NHL
NHL

Crisp Looks Back on Career, Praises Predators Fans as Retirement Nears

Predators Broadcaster Set to Be Honored This Weekend for 24 Seasons with Nashville. Iconic Preds broadcaster Terry Crisp discusses his retirement and the Nashville Predators organization's impact on his and his family's lives. 15:16 •. Terry Crisp was destined to become a broadcaster. He was bound to become a coach,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Antler Analysis: Goaltending, Barron, & Vesalainen

We’re going to learn a lot about the Manitoba Moose and the legitimacy of their Calder Cup aspirations during the team’s final seven regular-season games. While it’ll be interesting to see what their lineup looks like once some of their big guns — such as Declan Chisholm, Kristian Reichel, and even Greg Meireles — return from injury, the most interesting storyline lies in Manitoba’s crease. Right now, the Winnipeg Jets’ AHL affiliate has a .890 Team SV%, the sixth worst figure in the league. Over the last five Calder Cup Playoffs, the average SV% of the 10 teams that made the Finals was .921. To even really consider Manitoba a viable contender, they’re going to need better goaltending going forward.
NHL
FOX Sports

Nikita Kucherov, Victor Hedman help Lightning beat Jets 7-4

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov scored twice and added two assists, Victor Hedman had four assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning tied a season high in goals in a 7-4 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night. Two-time defending champion Tampa Bay is second in the Atlantic...
TAMPA, FL
WDBO

Bucks bounce back after blowing big lead to beat Bulls 93-86

MILWAUKEE — (AP) — On a night when their usually potent offense was searching for answers, the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks had to rely on their defense in their playoff opener. Fortunately for the Bucks, that’s the one part of their game that was at a championship level....
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Three Takeaways from Maple Leafs 5-4 Overtime Win Vs. the Senators

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ 5-4 overtime win over the Ottawa Senators was a game of two parts. During the first period, although the Maple Leafs came out hard and controlled the offense, the Senators took advantage of a mistake and a nice tip to take a 2-0 lead. During...
NHL
Yardbarker

Takeaways from LA Kings’ 2-1 win vs Columbus Blue Jackets

Day by day, we approach the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and day by day, the points become more important for the LA Kings. Going into Saturday’s game, the Kings were set to play only non-playoff teams for the remainder of the season, and that’s where you need to take advantage of your strength in the schedule. That’s exactly what they did last night.
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

Nashville hosts Chicago following shootout victory

Chicago Blackhawks (25-38-11, seventh in the Central) vs. Nashville Predators (42-27-5, fourth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago visits the Nashville Predators after the Blackhawks beat San Jose 5-4 in a shootout. The Predators are 14-6-1 against opponents from the Central. Nashville leads the Western Conference with 5.6 assists per...
NASHVILLE, TN

