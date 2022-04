Cloud computing, once considered a pure efficiency play and the sole responsibility of the technology team, is increasingly becoming an imperative for businesses of all types — and taking a front seat on the CEO’s agenda. The reasons are clear. Recent research shows that firms leveraging the cloud to transform every aspect of business are driving 10 times the return on investment of those in the early stages of adoption. Yet many U.K. firms have yet to buy in, as only 5% say they are at an advanced stage in their migration of core processes to the cloud, compared with 10% in the U.S.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 24 DAYS AGO