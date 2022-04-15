ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local family claims Tulsa police raided their house by mistake during Wednesday’s hostage situation

By Dana Nickel, FOX23 News
 3 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Before all S. 73rd E Ave was filled with police cars on Wednesday, Preston Notaro says he was lying in bed.

“Then I heard the shooting outside and stuff my mom was saying there was a guy shooting outside,” Notaro said.

Tulsa Police Captain Richard Meulenberg told FOX23 those shots were intended for a firefighter who was talking to the suspect and a child outside who told him that his mother was bleeding.

“He pulled a gun out and started shooting at the firefighters, so they scooped up the kid and took off running,” Meulenberg said.

Meulenberg also explained an officer arrived around the same time and was met with bullets, one hitting his wrist.

“The officers stayed in the fight and the suspect retreats into his house at that point,” Meulenberg explained.

But it was not the house that police found him in.

“The closer they got to our house with us being the neighbors of course we just thought we were moving in on him,” said Ruby Norton.

Meulenberg stated they did move in after speaking with a shaken-up child and initial first responders.

“It is also a kid. We are doing the best we can, so for us every situation is dynamic, and situation is difficult so what is the right thing to do that is very subjective,” Meulenberg explained.

He police gathered acting quickly and entered the home next door. Norton said she was caught off guard and scared.

“It was very scary and very traumatic and horrible. I let them know he was 17 and my son is in there and I told them their names they still were coming at them like we are all the shooters,” Norton said.

Preston and his mother were shaken up. He said his stepdad was taken into handcuffs. Norton says she was taken away from the home. “They eventually got hm out of his handcuffs and to stay put any everything,” Notaro said.

Meulenberg said anyone would have been shaken up like this family was, but their focus was the Moya family.

“A hostage rescue is a culmination of all the variable that you have, and you make a decision like ok we are going to do this because our life is less important than the victims inside, so we are going to try and rescue somebody,” Meulenberg

Sadly, after negotiating for hours RayAnna Moya was found dead and the suspect Jujuan Ballard was shot by police and died of his injuries early Thursday morning.

Neighbors react to hostage situation in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police asked people to avoid the area of 4th and 73rd E Avenue around 2 p.m. because of a hostage situation Wednesday but for people who lived in the area there was no avoiding the long lines of police cars, tactical vehicles and fire trucks.
