ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

New details on The Miz's future

By SIMONE BRUGNOLI
Wrestling World
Wrestling World
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In an interview with The Detroit News ahead of his match against Cody Rhodes last night on Raw, The Miz reflected on the changes and how he views his current role in WWE. "I would say my role in the company now is that of a person who can develop newcomers,...

www.wrestling-world.com

Comments / 15

Glen Confer
2d ago

I think it's sad for the miz.he goes from WWE champion to nothing more than a comedy act

Reply(5)
6
Related
Yardbarker

Becky Lynch Says She And Seth Rollins Don’t Discuss Their Over-The-Top Attires Ahead Of Time

WWE Superstars and married couple Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have insane fashion sense. Former RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch recently sat down with Scott Fishman of TV Insider to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When talking about the wild, over-the-top attires she and Seth Rollins wear on WWE programming, Lynch reveals it’s not really something they discuss.
WWE
Financial World

Sasha Banks recalls Dean Ambrose from AEW to WWE

In recent months one of the greatest characters of All Elite Wrestling, Jon Moxley, well known throughout the pro-wrestling world for his time in WWE as Dean Ambrose, has had to leave the TV screens of Dynamite and Rampage, for undergo a long period of rehabilitation from alcohol, with the former world champion of the federation of Khans and the federation of McMahon, who understood how the time had come to give us a cut with these substances.
WWE
Cinema Blend

Looks Like WWE Is Getting Ready To Introduce A New Manager, And I’m Here For It

If, like me, you’re frustrated by the lack of managers in WWE right now, I may have some good news for you. Vince McMahon, Bruce Prichard and the powers that be look like they’re ready to introduce the leader of a new faction, and it’ll be a familiar face to fans who watch NXT and/ or Impact: LA Knight.
WWE
411mania.com

Drew McIntyre Says Roman Reigns Would be His Choice for Upcoming WWE UK Stadium Show

– BT Sports spoke to WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre this week to discuss WWE’s recently announced stadium show in Cardiff, Wales on September 3. The event will be held at Principality Stadium. Drew McIntyre was asked during the interview who he’d want to face at the show if he had a choice between Roman Reigns, Tyson Fury, and Gunther.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Alexa Bliss
Person
Miz
Person
Logan Paul
Person
The Miz
Person
Rey Mysterio
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Star Begins A New Career This Week On SmackDown

It’s a gig. Being in the WWE is the pinnacle for a lot of wrestlers as it is the highest profile wrestling promotion in the world. Getting to be on one of WWE’s television shows means that you have done something right in your career and are pretty far ahead of a lot of wrestlers. However, it can be difficult to get television time, but now someone else is getting a chance in a different way.
WWE
101.9 KING FM

Watch a Bear Casually Stroll into Camp and Bite a Guy on the Knee

I would love some backstory about how this happened. There's a short, fun video that shows a bear casually strolling into a campsite where it promptly nibbles on a guy's knee. Barstool Sports shared this short, but sweet bear moment set to Jefferson Airplane's "Somebody to Love" showing a rather large bear give a guy a taste test. This video has also made it's way to YouTube and Facebook. There's no mention of where this happened. Very little story at all.
ANIMALS
wrestlingrumors.net

Corey Graves and Carmella Get Married

Wedding bells are ringing. Corey Graves and Carmella officially tied the knot as the couple was wed in a ceremony last evening. Carmella posted a picture on her Instagram page, which you can see below:. From WWE.com:. After reminding the world for weeks about their pending nuptials and giving WWE...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Combat#The Detroit News
wrestlingrumors.net

Yes And Yes: Two WWE Couples Are Getting Married

It’s a storytelling device. There are a lot of different ways to present an angle in professional wrestling. With so many things having been done over the years, it is rare to see something brand new being done, but there is the chance of seeing something done with a new twist. That was the case again this week, as a classic story was combined with itself.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Spun

Photos Of Josh Allen, Girlfriend Going Viral This Weekend

Earlier this week, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his girlfriend, Brittany Williams, were spotted out in Los Angeles. The couple enjoyed dinner at Catch LA, per Williams’ post on social media. Of course, whenever an NFL star and his girlfriend go out to dinner, there is plenty of paparazzi to capture the moment.
NFL
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Pay Revealed For Vince McMahon, Shane McMahon And Others

A recent WWE Proxy Statement filing to the SEC reveals salaries for top executives, including the McMahon family. The following base salaries were included in the filing:. * WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon – $2 million in 2022 (up from $1.4 million in 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018) *...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

Brian Cage Speaks Out On Being Rejected By WWE and What Was Said To Him

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Brian Cage talked about being released from his WWE developmental contract:. “Well, I was waiting on a raise. I was due for one. I was told I would be getting a call and going on the road. I missed the call from the office, but I am stoked and I call them back. They say, ‘Hey Brian. How are things going?’ I said, ‘Things are good’, and I’m trying to play it cool. They then say that they are coming to terms with my release. I’m not trying to get smarta*s here, but I legitimately asked if they had the right number. It didn’t even cross my mind. They gave me the reason that I’m a little too indie and I need to get some more experience. So I have to go to the indies to get more experience and not be so indie? Hmm, ok, that makes sense.”
WWE
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Legendary Announcer Jim Nantz

It’s Jim Nantz’s favorite time of year. We don’t know that for sure, but it has to be, right? The legendary play-by-play announcer is calling the Final Four this weekend and The Masters next weekend. What’s better than that?. Nantz, one of the best play-by-play announcers...
RELATIONSHIPS
PWMania

Update On WWE Pulling Brock Lesnar From Backlash Advertising

We noted before how WWE pulled Brock Lesnar from the WrestleMania Backlash listing on the WWE Events website. Lesnar had been advertised for the show going back to when it was announced, but the change was made just some time this week. In an update, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports...
WWE
Fightful

SPOILER: Title Change At AEW Battle Of The Belts II

On Saturday, April 16, 2022, AEW will present Battle of the Belts II. The show will see the AEW TNT Championship, AEW Women's Championship, and ROH World Championship defended. The event was filmed on Friday, April 15 following the conclusion of a special live edition of AEW Rampage, and spoilers...
WWE
PWMania

Scott Hall Laid To Rest On Friday, His Son Issues Statement

Scott Hall’s son Cody posted a photo on Instagram with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Sean Waltman, Kevin Nash, and Diamond Dallas Page. The following statement was included with the photo:. We buried my father yesterday. And I guess it was the last step in the process, but it still...
CELEBRITIES
wrestlinginc.com

Jake Roberts Names WWE Legend He Wants In The Hall Of Fame

This week’s episode of DDP’s Snake Pit saw Jake Roberts and Diamond Dallas Page share stories about going into the WWE Hall of Fame. Jake “The Snake” Roberts, who was inducted in 2014, believes there are a number of personalities who have been inducted that shouldn’t have been. He also suggested that there should be a voting system.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Spoiler: New Champion Crowned At AEW Battle Of The Belts II Tapings

Sammy Guevara is your new AEW TNT Champion. Tonight’s AEW Battle of The Belts II taping saw Guevara defeat Scorpio Sky in the opener to win the TNT Title. Guevara came out with Tay Conti and reportedly received significant boos from the crowd. The match saw interference from Ethan Page and Dan Lambert, which led to Conti getting involved. Conti’s involvement brought out Paige VanZant, who brawled with Conti at ringside. Guevara ended up winning the match after a low blow, which increased the heat from the crowd. This was described as a fun, strong bout.
WWE
Wrestling World

Wrestling World

36K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling World is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of wrestling. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the wrestling world. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Wrestling World the number one wrestling destination in the world.

 https://www.wrestling-world.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy