It took ten minutes of insanity but Juventus pulled out a 1-1 draw in stoppage time against Bologna thanks to none other than Dusan Vlahovic (you can catch all the Serie A action on Paramount+). Manager Max Allegri's side made things interesting, going behind at home to Marko Arnautovic's 12th goal of the season for Bologna in the 52nd. It looked like Bologna would hold on, and then they thoroughly lost their heads in the 84th minute.

UEFA ・ 1 DAY AGO