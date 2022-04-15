ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LOCAL ROUNDUP: Skyview remains unbeaten, tops Borah

By By IDAHO PRESS STAFF
Idaho Press
 3 days ago

The Skyview softball team remained unbeaten Thursday.

The Hawks held off Borah 6-2 in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.

Analisa Zamora pitched seven innings for Skyview (15-0, 9-0), scattering six hits while striking out 14. Rayann Brown went 2 for 4 with an RBI.

BISHOP KELLY 25, CALDWELL 0, 5 INNINGS: The Knights (11-4, 7-0) cruised to victory in the 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.

A night after beating Middleton 20-5 in five innings, the Knights didn’t have any problems against Caldwell.

Harper Campanella went 4 for 4 with four RBI and Kaysie Jolley had two homers.

HOMEDALE 17, McCALL-DONNELLY 1, 5 INNINGS: The Trojans (10-4, 3-0) remained atop the Snake River Valley standings with the easy win.

Zayne Hall went 4 for 4 with five RBI and four runs while pitching five innings, allowing just one hit to go with seven strikeouts.

BASEBALL

MOUNTAIN VIEW 9, EAGLE 2: The Mavericks scored six runs in the third inning in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.

Dylan Logsdon went 2 for 3 with with two RBI to lead the Mavericks.

