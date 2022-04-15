MI:FAMILY SPEAKS OUT IN GRAND RAPIDS SHOOTING

Related
Fox17
'I pray he never gets out': Daughter of Grand Rapids homicide victim speaks
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man was recently charged in a 2020 murder-for-hire plot in Macomb County. But authorities didn't have to look far to find him — he's been behind bars at the Kent County Jail for a separate case since January of last year.
Family of teen shot multiple times in Racine speaks out
Shavore Moss feels nothing but grateful today after her son, 16-year-old Tamarion Moss was able to open his eyes and speak to her for the very first time.
Family of Victim in Fatal New Orleans Carjacking Speaks Out
Witnesses say the woman's arm eventually detached from her body as the suspect sped away.
Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time
A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘It all happened so fast;’ Friend of woman killed in Dayton shooting speaks out
DAYTON — A memorial is set up at the intersection of Germantown Street and Gettysburg Avenue in Dayton where Leasha Owens and Turell Justice were shot in the early morning hours of March 13. The two were at a stoplight at the intersection when a vehicle pulled up to...
‘Disney Dad’ Anthony Todt found guilty of murdering his wife and children and living with their bodies
A Florida man has been found guilty of murdering his wife and children and killing their dog at their luxury home near Walt Disney World in 2019.Anthony Todt, 46, was sentenced to life in prison without parole by a court outside Orlando on Thursday, according to The Orlando Sentinel.After more than six hours of deliberations, the jury uninanimously convicted him of killing his wife Megan Todt, 42, their children Alek, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4, and their dog Breezy.Judge Keith Carsten called Todt a “destroyer of worlds”, imposing four consecutive life sentences and saying: “Not one of those...
Florida man guilty of killing wife, 3 kids and dog because he thought 'apocalypse was coming'
A Florida man will spend life behind bars after jurors on Thursday convicted him of killing his wife, their three children and family dog — and then living for weeks with the decomposing remains — due to what prosecutors said were apocalyptic beliefs. The panel in Kissimmee found...
UpNorthLive.com
Family member speaks out after couple arrested for baby's death
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Cheboygan County couple accused in the death of their 3-month-old baby will be in court Thursday. Cheboygan County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Forest Township home on Monday, March 14, for a 3-month-old baby not breathing. Following an autopsy, the sheriff’s office...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Family friend of 20-year-old shot and killed in Opelousas speaks out
A close family friend of the victim, Chantel Tezeno, said she recently saw the twenty-year-old about a week ago, and she was devastated when she heard the news.
Video shows Patrick Lyoya shot in head by Michigan officer
A Black man face-down on the ground was fatally shot in the back of the head by a Michigan police officer, the violent climax of a traffic stop, brief foot chase and struggle over a stun gun, according to videos of the April 4 incident.Patrick Lyoya, 26, was killed outside a house in Grand Rapids. The white officer repeatedly ordered Lyoya to “let go” of his Taser, at one point demanding: “Drop the Taser!”Citing a need for transparency, the city’s new police chief, Eric Winstrom, on Wednesday released four videos, including critical footage of the shooting recorded by a...
Colorado supermarket shooting suspect accused of killing 10 people is mentally incompetent to stand trial, judge says
A man accused of killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket is still mentally incompetent to stand trial, a judge has ruled.Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 22, allegedly gunned down a police officer, grocery workers and customers inside and outside the store in Boulder last year during a shocking spree of violence.His prosecution has been on hold since December 2021 when Judge Ingrid Bakke ruled that he is unable to understand legal proceedings and work with his lawyers to defend himself.The suspect’s mental evaluation has not been made public, but in court documents it was stated that he had been...
Popculture
Food Network Alum Pleads Guilty Over Death of 3-Year-Old Daughter
A participant in Food Network's Worst Cooks in America 2020 is awaiting trial for the death of her 3-year-old foster daughter. Ariel Robinson has pleaded guilty to his role in the death of Victoria Rose Smith. Her husband, Jerry "Austin" Robinson, awaits trial scheduled to begin in May. The 30-year-old reality TV star from Simpsonville, South Carolina and Robinson were charged in January 2021 in the tragic death of the young girl. Radar Online reports that Robinson faces at least 10 to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in a Greenville courtroom for the homicide charges related to child abuse. There's also the charge of aiding and abetting. 3-year-old Victoria reportedly died of multiple blunt force injuries and was found unresponsive in the couples home in Simpsonville on Jan. 14th, 2021. She was pronounced dead at Greenville Memorial hospital the same night, Radar Online reports.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
"48 Hours" investigates the mysterious death of an Arizona woman during a hunting trip to Zambia
In 2016, Bianca Rudolph died from a shotgun wound during a hunting trip to Zambia with her husband. Debora Patta joins "CBS Mornings" with a preview of her "48 Hours" report "Death on Safari."
KATV
Family of the Lake Ouachita drowning victims speak out
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — What was meant to be a relaxing spring break camping trip to Camp Yorktown Bay, changed the lives of this family forever. "We had no idea they were missing. It wasn't until we got a call later that night, I want to say it was around 10:30 PM is when we got the call that the bodies of the two kids were found... And when we got that call our world just stopped," sister-in-law and aunt Gabrielle Gillette said.
Rapper Archie Eversole Allegedly Killed By Own Brother At Gas Station
Beloved Georgia rapper Arthur “Archie” Eversole has died after allegedly being shot by his own brother. The 37-year-old artist, best known for his 2002 song “We Ready,” was shot on March 25 at a Chevron gas station in DeKalb County, according to a statement provided to Oxygen.com on Friday by the DeKalb County Police Department.
WJAC TV
Owner speaks out after two men charged for shooting, killing her dogs in Hunker, PA
Hunker, PA (CNN) — In a small Pennsylvania borough just 35 miles south of Pittsburgh, two men are facing animal cruelty charges after police say they shot two dogs who got loose from a nearby house. The suspects told police they saw the plea for their lost dogs but...
ABC6.com
Family of brutal murder victim speak out, demand answers
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The body of Sherbert Maddox was discovered Tuesday morning by police wrapped in saran wrap in a refrigerator. Friends and family of Maddox demanded answers Wednesday evening. Maddox’s boyfriend, 53-year-old Nathan Cooper, was arraigned in Providence District Court, charged with fatally shooting his girlfriend.
News4Jax.com
Family speaks out after arrest made in beloved hairstylist’s murder
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For roughly two months, Tevin Robinson’s mother, Meka Robinson, and his father, Benjamin Walker, have waited for an arrest in their son’s murder. He was a beloved hairstylist many knew as Duval Princess. “Sometimes I can’t even get out of the bed. It’s like...
This Is the County in the Grand Rapids-Wyoming, MI Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
There have been 78,932,300 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow. In the Grand Rapids-Wyoming metropolitan area, located in Michigan, a total of 269,222 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,629 reported infections for every 100,000 people in […]
Indiana State Police: Child's Body Found by Mushroom Hunter
Indiana State Police: Child's Body Found by Mushroom HunterSCDN Graphics Department. Indiana State Police in Sellersburg is requesting the public's assistance in a death investigation that began on Saturday, April 16, 2022.
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
388K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0