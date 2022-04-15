ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Baltimore County executive says county ‘on solid financial footing,’ touts school construction, pay raises in budget address – Baltimore Sun

Cover picture for the articleBaltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. is proposing a spending plan that includes record funds for schools, investments in parks and raises for employees, saying the county is “on stable financial footing” two years into the pandemic. The Democrat on Thursday also pledged to address the inequities...

