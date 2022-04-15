ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Canaan, CT

New Canaan’s Zaffino thriving in familiar territory

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oa7Ml_0f9vip2s00

Picking up right where they left off in 2021, not only has Fairfield won 10 of its last 12, the men are averaging 8 runs a game during that stretch.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Canaan, CT
Sports
City
Fairfield, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
City
New Canaan, CT
Fairfield, CT
Sports
News 12

Police: Missing Kings Park cardiologist found dead

A cardiologist from Kings Park who went missing has been found dead. Police told News 12 Long Island that Trevor Verga was found off Piper Lane in Head of the Harbor over the weekend. His family reported the 45-year-old missing on March 20, 12 hours after he last spoke to...
KINGS PARK, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zaffino
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
News 12

Abandoned bar located on Hudson River barge catches fire

An abandoned bar located on a barge in the Hudson River in Newburgh caught fire overnight. Fire officials tell News 12 the two-alarm fire broke out around 3:45 a.m. The bar, formerly known as Gully's, has been closed for several years. The cause of the fire has not been released...
NEWBURGH, NY
News 12

News 12

66K+
Followers
21K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy