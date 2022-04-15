ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Protesters say they'll keep fighting until officer is charged with killing Patrick Lyoya

By Maria Serrano
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Demonstrators marched through downtown for the second night on Thursday to protest the deadly shooting of 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya. Lyoya was shot in the back of the head and killed after a struggle with a Grand Rapids Police officer April 4. Frustration and anger...

