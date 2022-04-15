Hamilton enters transfer portal after one season at WKU

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Three-star tight end Tanner Lemaster has committed to Mark Stoops and Kentucky. He is the fifth player in the Class of 2023 and he picks the Wildcats over Indiana, Cincinnati, Tennessee, Iowa State and others. He is listed at 6′6′', 235 pounds and according to 247Sports,...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a nice five-day break, Bowling Green baseball easily defeats Christian County in five innings 11-1. Christian County struck first with a bunt from Robert Irving to make it 1-0, the Purples then turned it on by scoring 11 runs straight including a grand slam from Louisville commit Patrick Forbes in the fifth inning.
WCIA — It will not be long until Skyy Clark and Ty Rodgers gave fans a preview of what is to come on Friday at the Jordan Brand Classic, were both got to play with some of the best prospects in the country. Clark did not play in the game as he is recovering from […]
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Gators continue chomping at the bit. On Friday Greenwood chomped at their rivals from Cumberland County in five innings, 12-1, to win their sixth game in seven outings. The Gators led 6-0 in the second inning and never looked back from there. Greenwood will...
A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
After a brief career with the Memphis Tigers, star freshman Emoni Bates has decided to transfer. In a statement shared to On3.com, the 6-foot-9 forward gave thanks for his time at the university:. I’d like to thank Coach Penny, my teammates, and the entire coaching staff at the University of...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Keeneland President Shannon Arvin. This is the first weekend of Spring Meet at Keeneland, and even the weather can’t dampen the enthusiasm for horseracing in the bluegrass. Keeneland also has new ventures...
No. 1 Tennessee (33-3, 14-1 SEC) defeated Alabama (24-13, 8-7 SEC), 15-4, Sunday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Tennessee’s game No. 3 victory claimed a series win against Alabama. The Vols have recorded four series sweeps and a series win through the first five weeks of Southeastern Conference play. Third...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many people are remembering Lane Franklin for his presence as a ticket seller at UK games. But in the Georgetown community, they’re remembering him for his smile and his infectious personality. Tipsy Cow Bar founder Scottie Williams met Lane Franklin in the same way that...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In the final Kentucky Derby prep race on the road to Louisville, Tawny Port won the $400,000 Stonestreet Lexington (G3) for 3-year-olds. Trained by Brad Cox, Tawny Port picked up 20 points and booked his spot in Kentucky Derby 148. He now has 60 total points, good for the No. 11 spot on the leaderboard.
