Bowling Green, KY

Hamilton enters transfer portal after one season at WKU

By Maxwell Trink
wnky.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Jairus Hamilton, WKU’s main forward from this...

www.wnky.com

WKYT 27

Three-star tight end Tanner Lemaster commits to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Three-star tight end Tanner Lemaster has committed to Mark Stoops and Kentucky. He is the fifth player in the Class of 2023 and he picks the Wildcats over Indiana, Cincinnati, Tennessee, Iowa State and others. He is listed at 6′6′', 235 pounds and according to 247Sports,...
LEXINGTON, KY
WBKO

Purples take down Colonels 11-1

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a nice five-day break, Bowling Green baseball easily defeats Christian County in five innings 11-1. Christian County struck first with a bunt from Robert Irving to make it 1-0, the Purples then turned it on by scoring 11 runs straight including a grand slam from Louisville commit Patrick Forbes in the fifth inning.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WCIA

Clark, Rodgers looking forward to being reunited at Illinois

WCIA — It will not be long until Skyy Clark and Ty Rodgers gave fans a preview of what is to come on Friday at the Jordan Brand Classic, were both got to play with some of the best prospects in the country. Clark did not play in the game as he is recovering from […]
BASKETBALL
WBKO

Greenwood run-rules Cumberland County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Gators continue chomping at the bit. On Friday Greenwood chomped at their rivals from Cumberland County in five innings, 12-1, to win their sixth game in seven outings. The Gators led 6-0 in the second inning and never looked back from there. Greenwood will...
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
WKYT 27

Kentucky Newsmakers 4/10: Keeneland President Shannon Arvin

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Keeneland President Shannon Arvin. This is the first weekend of Spring Meet at Keeneland, and even the weather can’t dampen the enthusiasm for horseracing in the bluegrass. Keeneland also has new ventures...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

‘Always a smile:’ Georgetown community remembering Lane Franklin

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many people are remembering Lane Franklin for his presence as a ticket seller at UK games. But in the Georgetown community, they’re remembering him for his smile and his infectious personality. Tipsy Cow Bar founder Scottie Williams met Lane Franklin in the same way that...
GEORGETOWN, KY
WKYT 27

Tawny Port wins Lexington Stakes to secure Kentucky Derby spot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In the final Kentucky Derby prep race on the road to Louisville, Tawny Port won the $400,000 Stonestreet Lexington (G3) for 3-year-olds. Trained by Brad Cox, Tawny Port picked up 20 points and booked his spot in Kentucky Derby 148. He now has 60 total points, good for the No. 11 spot on the leaderboard.
LEXINGTON, KY

