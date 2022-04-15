ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

New BBQ joint 'The Shed' moves into The Oasis, promises family-friendly environment

By Falon Brown
wbrz.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE - A popular hangout spot with a troublesome past is looking for a fresh start. Over the last 18 months, The Oasis Bar and Grill developed a rowdy reputation that, after numerous complaints from neighbors, ended with a shutdown and re-branding. “Those parties would...

www.wbrz.com

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey 101.5

Popular BBQ restaurant to open new location in New Jersey

Mighty Quinn’s Barbeque is opening their third New Jersey location, this one in Union. The other two are in Clifton and Newark. The new restaurant is located near Kean University’s campus. Franchise owner Arush Pandya told NJ.com, ”My wife and I are familiar with the area because we live a few miles away, and we have been watching the tremendous amount of redevelopment that is happening in Union.”
UNION, NJ
Benzinga

Red Robin Unveils New Whiskey River Backyard BBQ Menu

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (NASDAQ: RRGB) has revealed a new menu with its Whiskey River BBQ sauce. The limited-time Whiskey River Backyard BBQ menu lineup is available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery at participating restaurants nationwide. The BBQ-themed menu items include Smokehouse Brisket Burger, Smothered BBQ Brisket Chips, Pineapple...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Restaurants
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Baton Rouge, LA
Lifestyle
Baton Rouge, LA
Food & Drinks
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
Local
Louisiana Restaurants
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Daily Mail

Owners of Devon folk retreat win battle to stop their neighbours from building a horse training facility for their showjumper daughter because it would 'ruin the view of the sunset' from their £1.25m home

The owners of a B&B have won a court battle to stop their neighbours blocking the view from their £1.25 million country home by building a horse training facility. Richard and Trudy Howell, who run the Little Norris guesthouse on their farm in North Huish, Devon, have been at loggerheads with Craig and Jasbir Collins for nearly three years.
POLITICS
News Radio 710 KEEL

Louisiana Woman Sits With Morgan Freeman at Local Restaurant, Reveals Special Message He Shared With Her

Morgan Freeman continues his local dining tour, and this time around, a fan was able to share a special moment with the legendary actor. Freeman and his team are in Lafayette to film the upcoming project '57 Seconds.' Crew members, actors, and Freeman himself have been spotted a few times since they started on production a little over a week ago.
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oasis#Barbecue#The Shed#Food Drink#The Oasis Bar#Grill#University Villas#National Barbecue Month
yankodesign.com

This prefabricated modern cabin is clad in black and hidden in plain sight on Colonia’s coast

Nestled in the coastal woods of Colonia, Casa ZGZ is a prefabricated, single-story cabin that’s clad in black to hide the modern home in plain sight. Montevideo-based architecture firm iHouse constructs prefabricated homes using the latest dry construction methods currently trending on the international stage. With only 70 days to build a home for Conrado, an Uruguayan living in London, on his family’s property in Colonia, iHouse was well-equipped to take on the project. Formed by the merging of two modules, Casa ZGZ was constructed offsite and then installed on the family’s property in just five days.
VISUAL ART
Apartment Therapy

A 200-Square-Foot 1984 Holiday Rambler Travel Trailer Is the Very Definition of ‘Texas Chic’

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I’ve been passionate about tiny homes and particularly vintage campers since I was in college where I had a Pinterest board full of old Shastas and canned ham trailers. While I could likely never live in such a small space full time, I adore them and prefer to vacation and escape to unique small spaces. I’m also very interested in real estate and love how financially accessible travel trailers could be as short term rentals. After looking for years, I saw a partially renovated 1984 Holiday Rambler travel trailer on Facebook Marketplace one day and knew it could make an amazing “game day” rental for Texas A&M University and other events. I had no experience renovating a camper and had only stayed in one once, but I’ve found I can figure most things out with enough Googling. The camper had already been gutted, sealed, and had the walls rebuilt, which spared me from the worst inevitable camper issue — leaks and water damage.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NJ.com

BBQ joint Mighty Quinn’s opening near N.J. college campus

Brooklyn-based eatery Mighty Quinn’s Barbeque is expanding in New Jersey. The barbecue joint is holding a grand-opening ceremony Thursday at its new location: 1105 Morris Ave. in Union. The eatery is located at the Shoppes at Vermella plaza, near Kean University’s campus. The shopping center also houses CVS, Chipotle,...
BROOKLYN, NY
WAFB

Memorial balloon release honors Devin Page Jr.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - 3-year-old Devin Page, Jr., lovingly known as “Juju,” will never be forgotten by those who knew and loved him. But they hope the community remembers him too. Tuesday night, a stray bullet flew through the toddler’s window, killing him in his sleep.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Wide Open Eats

A Natural Gas Grill Will Bring Your BBQ Game to a New Level

Having the right kind of grill for you is essential in being the best grillmaster you can be. Some prefer a classic charcoal grill for the cookout, while others go for the fancy infra-red grill. One of the most efficient and convenient grills that's also great for the environment is a natural gas grill.
LIFESTYLE
WIS-TV

Spring For A Mountain Getaway!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Cherokee County and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Cherokee County, visit https://www.visitccnc.com/spring-for-a-mountain-getaway/. Spring is slowly warming up the mountains and with Spring comes all the beauty and adventure Cherokee...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy