Tigers: +1.5 (-190) 8.5 (Over: +100/Under: -120) Detroit has the advantage on the mound today, which gives me hope they can pull off the win as the underdog. The Tigers are sending Matt Manning out today and his first start was something to hang his hat on. Manning gave up one hit – a solo homer – but didn’t allow another hit in his six innings. If he can be that dominant again and cut out the home run, this could be a blow out.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO