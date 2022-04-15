ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, CA

Alleged car thief shot, killed by Glendale police after pursuit ends in crash

By City News Service Inc.
 2 days ago
A man suspected of stealing a car in Glendale was shot and killed by police Thursday following a crash in adjacent Atwater Village.

Glendale Police Department officers attempted to stop the man at the intersection of Los Feliz Boulevard and San Fernando Road about 4:45 p.m., according to a department statement.

The suspect attempted to flee, but crashed into a parked car in the area of Tyburn Street and Atwater Avenue in Atwater Village.

“The male driver exited the vehicle armed, and an officer involved shooting occurred,” according to the GPD. “A firearm was recovered from the suspect.”

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. His name was withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

No officers were reported injured in the shooting.

A passenger who was also in the stolen vehicle attempted to flee, but was quickly taken into custody by police.

IN THIS ARTICLE
