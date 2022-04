Oregon softball hit five home runs — its most in the four-year tenure of coach Melyssa Lombardi — to snap a seven-game losing streak. Paige Sinicki homered twice and Allee Bunker, Ariel Carlson and Hannah Galey each also hit long balls to power the No. 17 Ducks in an 11-3 win in five innings over Arizona Friday night at Hillenbrand Memorial Stadium in Tucson.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO