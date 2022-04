San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer is off to a hot start in 2022. The 32-year-old is hitting .462 with 3 RBIs in 26 at-bats. In last night’s game against the Atlanta Braves, Hosmer went 4-for-5 with 2 RBIs which came on a single in the bottom of the first inning.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO